Eve Barlow clapped back at a claim that pal Amber Heard will "turn on her." The exchange began on Sunday, July 24, when the music journalist tweeted: "Depp to lawyer Camille Vasquez: 'Hey you know how you have that mate who can pretend to be a psychologist? If we have her over for dinner do you think she'll agree to make up that my ex-wife has Borderline Personality Disorder?'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO