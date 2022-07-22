Ryan Gosling Calls Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘Doctor Who’ Casting the ‘Most Exciting Thing’ in TV: ‘I’m Here for It’

Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa

The “coolest” Ken just got another burst of Ken-ergy.

“Barbie” star Ryan Gosling couldn’t help but continue to gush over co-star Ncuti Gatwa after the “Sex Education” breakout was cast in beloved BBC series “Doctor Who.” Gatwa is set to make history as the first Black Doctor to lead the long-running show.

“I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he’s the coolest,” Gosling said during “The One” show with hosts Alex Scott and Roman Kemp (via The Independent). “Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it.”

Gosling previously made headlines by donning a fan-made t-shirt featuring Gatwa as the Time Lord. “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies reposted a photo of Gosling in fan gear, captioning, “This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who” with a shocked emoji.

Davies joked, “We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch. #RulesAreRules.”

The official “Doctor Who” Instagram page commented, “RG doing our work for us.”

Gatwa is rumored to be playing another version of the Mattel Ken doll opposite Gosling. Gatwa is best known thus far for his role as Eric Effiong on Showtime’s “Sex Education,” which earned him three BAFTA TV Award nominations.

After being cast in “Doctor Who,” Gatwa said in a press statement: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.”

He continued, “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same.”

“Barbie” co-star Simu Liu explained that Gatwa kept the casting news under wraps during production on the Greta Gerwig-helmed film. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during part of his book tour for his memoir “We Were Dreamers,” via Variety. “And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were like ‘Dude, how long have you been holding this in for?’ And he’s like, ‘Two months.'”

Liu shared, “He had to get security in and around not only his place of residence but the places of residence of his entire family…I would have combusted [holding in a secret like that].”

