ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ukraine, Russia Sign U.N. Deal to Export Grain on Black Sea

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfIS7_0gp1k35k00

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain — as well as Russian grain and fertilizer — ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate deals with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” Guterres said. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

“You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all,” he said, addressing the Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Drive

Extremely Rare Photos Inside Taiwan’s Underground Fighter Jet Caves

The elaborate network of tunnels connected to a major airbase was built to protect Taiwan’s precious fighter jets from a Chinese attack. The Taiwanese Air Force, also known as the Republic of China Air Force, or ROCAF, has uncharacteristically released photos of weapons loading operations that were carried out in the highly-fortified underground cave-like complex connected to Chiashan Air Force Base. The photos offer a very rare look inside the subterranean tunnel network that houses some of the ROCAF’s most capable fighter jets, including the recently upgraded F-16V Viper that can be seen in the images being armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy