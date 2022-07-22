ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nyzs_0gp1jqqx00
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Congratulations are in order to couple, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. Rumors that two were expecting their first child together hit the streets last month. The Happiness Over Everything singer confirmed she is expecting her first child with Sean via a gorgeous maternity photo she posted to her Instagram page a few days ago. Now the soulful star is letting us in with more stunning images from the couple’s recent maternity shoot.

In a vintage-style photo, Aiko shared a warm embrace with her man, who she’s been dating since 2016. Their heads touched gently as Sean cradled her growing stomach. On Instagram, the dotting father-to-be left a comment that said, “Thankful For My family ♾🖤”

This will be Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. The singer has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Bronner, with O’Ryan Bronner, singer and younger brother to Omarion. Although Bronner has been making headlines lately for his watermelon “performance” during The Mario/Omarion Verzuz and his jumping jacks routine on OnlyFans, his antics aren’t strong enough to overshadow Aiko’s baby news.

Sean and Aiko have not released too many details about their child, but the rapper expressed his excitement in a now expired post on his Instagram stories.

“Whole new motivation foreal!” Sean wrote. “Very grateful God continues to bless us thank you.”

“Can’t wait to be a dad,” he continued on the next slide.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

DON’T MISS…

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Reveals What Diddy Told Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019 was an emotional service where family and friends celebrated the life of the late rapper. One person who amazed viewers and guests with how well she handled the funeral was Nip’s longtime partner Lauren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Omarion
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo

The "Sativa" singer, 34 — who is expecting a baby with longtime partner Big Sean — showed off her baby bump on Instagram Friday. In a celestial photograph, Aiko posed nude as she cradled her stomach. Gold streaks were edited over her body, which was set against a space-like backdrop. She tagged photographer Renee Rodriguez in the picture and captioned the post with a single shooting-star emoji.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Fashion Killa#Jumping Jacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera

Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lupita Nyong’o eats fruit sprinkled with ants: ‘It’s really good!’

Just call her Ant-Woman! Lupita Nyong’o seems to be vying for the fictional Marvel role by consuming ant-covered fruit. “It’s ants!” the actress, 39, said excitedly in an Instagram video Thursday as she showed off a slice of mango sprinkled with dozens of black creepy crawlers. “It’s really good!” she said after taking a rather large bite. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.” The “Black Panther” star let out a satisfied “mmm” after scarfing down the remainder of the insect-adorned food. “You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” she cheekily captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her opposite hand. In...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Jhené Aiko Shows Off Baby Bump In Galactic Maternity Photo

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean recently revealed they are expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter showed off a galactic maternity photo. Aiko, 34, took to her Instagram this past Friday (July 15) to add more legitimacy to what the public became privy to in the early sector of July.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy