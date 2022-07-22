ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Get Ready For National Scotch Day With The Balvenie Scotch

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHi8c_0gp1jRyu00

Get ready for National Scotch Day (July 27th) with Brand Ambassador for The Balvenie, Naomi Leslie, as she stops by 'Wake Up With Cheddar,' to introduce Baker and Alicia to The Doublewood 12 and The Balvenie 25. Watch!

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

When Will Home Prices Come Down?

Many homebuyers are pushed out of the market because of soaring mortgage rates and housing prices. Cheddar News speaks with Meg Epstein, Founder and CEO of CA South, who breaks down the current state of the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Musk-Twitter Legal Battle Casts Shadow Over Earnings

Twitter reported a miss in its second quarter earnings on revenue and earnings per share, citing the uncertainty over the Elon Musk takeover saga and a slowdown in advertising spending. Twitter did see an increase in monetizable daily active users, hitting 237.8 million. That's up 16% compared to last year's period, but about one million users fewer than analysts had expected. Al Root, senior writer for Barron's, joined Cheddar News to break down the earnings miss and what investors can expect from the company moving forward. "I think the first thing they can do is settle this Elon issue and then lay out the path for better monetization of their user base," he said.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Mora Garberg survival black blade knife features an integrated firesteel and sharpener

Mora’s legendary full-tang Garberg, the ultimate bushcraft knife, is now available with a survival kit: a first-class fire steel paired with a sheath-mounted diamond sharpener. The Garberg is a “true full-tang knife” with a solid, full-width tang that runs the entire length of the handle and extends a bit beyond the pommel, making for a very solid, strong knife. It features a medium-length, drop-point blackened carbon steel blade with a rubberized handle with a checkered pattern for improved grip. Moreover, the handle is mostly symmetrical. This allows you to hold the knife comfortably with the blade edge either facing up or down. Additionally, this version comes with a well-crafted plastic sheath into which the knife firmly click-locks, with a detachable belt loop. This “survival” version features an integrated firesteel, as well as a diamond sharpener. Look no further! This is the premier survival tool!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Balvenie Scotch#National Scotch Day#Brand
Indy100

Woman was mind blown after discovering Asda corn flake boxes actually join up to make a picture

Cereal boxes come in all different sizes and patterns, but one woman spotted something curious in a lineup of corn flake boxes during a recent shopping trip. TikToker Francesca (@francescacharityshop) was browsing the aisles when she came across Asda's own brand of Corn Flakes sitting on the shelf with the box image being a picture of a bowl of cornflakes on a wood surface, with the ride side of the bowl slightly cut off.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Would You Attend a Wedding Where the Bride Has COVID?

A UK bride decided to go through with her wedding plans after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report. The bride gave the invited guests the leeway to choose not to be present, and she was technically not required to quarantine per British guidelines on COVID infections. The bride chose not to change her wedding date to avoid losing payment for the nuptials.
WORLD
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joined Closing Bell's Kristen Scholer to discuss Tesla's Q2 results, as the EV maker looks to hit its 2022 delivery target despite multiple shutdowns at its Shanghai factory.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Is the Golden Age of Thrifting Truly Over?

For many generations, people have enjoyed thrift shopping as a way to fill their closets with affordable clothes made of high-quality materials. However, thrifters are noticing a major shift on the racks: the dwindling ability to find second-hand high-quality well-made items. Isabella Grullon Paz, New York Times reporter, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cheddar News

Stock of the Week: Netflix

Netflix lost nearly one million subscribers, but the loss was seen positively by investors in light of the fact the prediction it would lose two million did not come to pass. Cheddar breaks down the rest of Netflix's earnings and what the streaming giant likely sees in its future.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Robotaxi startup ‘Cruise’ begins mapping streets of Dubai

Autonomous vehicle startup Cruise has begun mapping out the streets of Dubai ahead of the planned 2023 launch of its robotaxis in the United Arab Emirates city. Cruise, which is backed by GM, sent two cars to fully chart Dubai after a recent AV launch in San Francisco. But are these driverless cabs safe? “Would I get into a robotaxi? I will! I do trust it,” said Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo, who noted that the move is part of a greater trend toward autonomous vehicles where Cruise faces stiff competition from Google and Amazon.
WORLD
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: Muddy Water Coffee Roasters

HARVARD -- A Coast Guard veteran is giving a whole new meaning to a cup of Joe on the go. Tim Van Sipe started roasting coffee in his basement but now his business is hitting the road. "I was in the Coast Guard from 1994 to 1999," Tim said. Even then, he had strong feelings about the morning brew. "It wasn't good coffee."Now, good coffee is what Tim drinks and roasts for the public with the Muddy Water Coffee Roaster truck. "So I started roasting as a hobby in this tiny little toaster oven roaster just for myself. And then I was working for...
HARVARD, MA
Cheddar News

What Should Investors Watch as Bitcoin, Broader Crypto Market Prices Fluctuate?

Bitcoin enjoyed a rally earlier this week, but is once more trading lower after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, and Tesla announced it had sold most of its Bitcoin holdings to create liquidity on its balance sheet. Interest rates are always likely to be a factor when it comes to asset prices, but what should investors keep an eye on if the price of Bitcoin can be so impacted by one company's market move? Anam Lakhani, and Eve Halimi, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of Alinea, join Closing Bell to discuss what sort of investor activity is taking place on their platform, whether young investors are holding or selling, and more.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Expected to Break Record at Auction

"A rare, nearly mint 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card is going for millions on the auction block. Heritage Auctions only listed the card this week, already garnering a bid of more than $5 million dollars with it set to be on the auction block for at least another 30 days. The card could break the auction record as consignment experts at Heritage Auctions estimate its value to be $10 million. Currently, a 1909 Honus Wagner card holds the auction record with a staggering $6.6 million sale in 2021. Mantle held the previous title with another 1952 Topps card that sold...
MLB
Cheddar News

Trump Delivers Remarks at America First Agenda Summit in Return to DC

"Former President Donald Trump made his first post-presidency visit to Washington, DC, on Tuesday to deliver the keynote address at the America First Agenda Summit.His remarks came on the second day of the two-day summit, hosted by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a think tank founded and run by former Trump administration officials.In his wide-ranging remarks, mirroring the long, free-wheeling addresses he often delivers at rallies, Trump reiterated his erroneous belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and that he was the “most persecuted” president in history, citing both of his impeachments, the Mueller investigation and the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cheddar News

Crypto Prices in Focus Ahead of Fed Meeting, Corporate Earnings

The crypto community will keep paying close attention to prices this week, as new economic data and corporate earnings could bring more volatility to digital assets. Although the broader crypto market has begun to stabilize following last month's massive sell-off, fears remain about the future of cryptocurrencies and the crypto industry. Simeon Hyman, Global Investment Strategist at ProShares, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Housing Data Shows Mortgage Demand Falls but Prices Stay High

Despite the Federal Reserve’s recent rate hikes and a softening market, housing prices continue to rise. Mark Fleming, the chief economist at real estate insurance firm First American, joined Cheddar News to discuss the state of the housing market. "While we might have muted demand, there's still an imbalance between demand and supply, and that's why prices continue to rise," he noted.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Fed Meeting Spurs Speculation About Rate Hikes, Recession Odds

"The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets the central bank's benchmark interest rate, is readying to meet this week, and the financial world is abuzz with speculation about how far the nation's top bankers will go to bring down inflation. Up for debate is whether the Fed will tack on another 75 basis point hike (that's finance-speak for three-quarters of a percentage point), as many analysts are predicting, or if it will pull back to a smaller 50 basis point hike. For some quick background, the current Federal Funds target rate is between 1.50  and 1.75 percent. That comes after...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy