Get Ready For National Scotch Day With The Balvenie Scotch

Mora’s legendary full-tang Garberg, the ultimate bushcraft knife, is now available with a survival kit: a first-class fire steel paired with a sheath-mounted diamond sharpener. The Garberg is a “true full-tang knife” with a solid, full-width tang that runs the entire length of the handle and extends a bit beyond the pommel, making for a very solid, strong knife. It features a medium-length, drop-point blackened carbon steel blade with a rubberized handle with a checkered pattern for improved grip. Moreover, the handle is mostly symmetrical. This allows you to hold the knife comfortably with the blade edge either facing up or down. Additionally, this version comes with a well-crafted plastic sheath into which the knife firmly click-locks, with a detachable belt loop. This “survival” version features an integrated firesteel, as well as a diamond sharpener. Look no further! This is the premier survival tool!
