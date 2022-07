A Boston developer has expressed interest in demolishing the former BJ's headquarters on Research Drive in Westborough and replacing it with four new buildings. The redevelopment proposed by Samuel & Associates, a commercial real estate broker, would total more than 600,000 square feet and be used as life science, manufacturing and research and development space. Currently, 25 Research Drive contains a 282,000-square-foot building that was built in 1965. Samuel & Associates is also looking at purchasing 29 Research Drive, which contains a 26,136-square-foot building and a storage yard currently owned by Triboro Crane & Rigging Services.

2 DAYS AGO