Kimberly, AL

Burglary suspect leads multiple agencies on chase, runs out of gas

By Zach Hester
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A burglary suspect led several law enforcement agencies on a chase before running out of gas in Morgan County, according to Priceville Police.

Police say the suspect, who remains unidentified, led officials on a pursuit that started in Kimberly, Ala. and went north on I-65.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, the suspect ran out of gas at the Priceville exit. A Facebook post specifies that the chase ended near the River Road overpass. Chief Holmes said he believed the chase began when the suspect started breaking into a building close to where an officer was parked.

The Kimberly Police Department posted to their Facebook page and stated the suspect has a pending charge for third-degree burglary with other charges expected.

News 19 reached out to Kimberly Police Chief Ricky Pridmore for more information, but we have not heard back.

#Burglary
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

