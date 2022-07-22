ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football towers above traditional rivals, but Alabama dynasty lurks

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days 2022

ATLANTA — Where’s the threat?

With SEC Media Days wrapping up, a look around the landscape at the College Hall of Fame this week revealed how far the Georgia Bulldogs have come under seventh-year head coach Kirby Smart.

And, as Georgia football has ascended, traditional rivals and SEC East challengers on the regular-season schedule have fallen by the wayside.

Florida’s first-year coach couldn’t praise Smart enough, and he sounds like Stetson Bennett’s biggest fan.

“It’s pretty awesome to turn the TV on and see that guy playing quarterback for the Dawgs,” Billy Napier said on Wednesday.

