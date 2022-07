Ovilee May, the beloved internet and TV personality, dropped some pretty huge career news on Tuesday. In a video shared to YouTube and other social media channel, May revealed she was no longer affiliated with G4 TV. She has been one of the most popular personalities contracted to the network since it relaunched in 2021. "I'm very sad to say that as of July 18, my contract with G4 has ended and there are no current plans for renewal or G4 content with me involved in the near future," she said.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO