Noblechairs Icon TX review: "Fabric comfort doesn't come cheap"

The Noblechairs Icon TX comes to us from one of the best gaming chair brands as an alternative to its tried and true Hero flagship line. While this newer model shares the same straightforward design, in this instance benefitting from fabric construction, its high price point, and few added extras may be a tough sell when alternatives from other manufacturers are mixed into the equation.

Assembly

If you're an experienced gaming chair builder then the Noblechairs Icon TX should go together from start to finish in around 30 minutes. However, if you've never had your hands on a mid-range model like this, then that time could be closer to 45 minutes; all very standard with what I've seen from many different chairs in this price range.

Generally speaking, there's nothing too challenging as far as assembling the Noblechairs Icon TX is concerned, but there's also nothing particularly noteworthy. You're not getting the MagClap design of latter AndaSeat models or CloupSwap and easy assembly of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, both of which feature a guided rail to slide the backrest into. The Icon TX should be straightforward enough to build with clear instructions included in the box, but it is a shame to see that the company hasn't quite caught up to the competition yet, and that's a bit of a running theme.

(Image credit: Future / Aleksha McLoughlin)

Design and Features

The Noblechairs Icon TX is a smart-looking and understated chair that keeps any flair or flashiness to a muted minimum. There are no big franchises attached to this model, nor bright colors or typical 'gamer' visual language, and I can appreciate this approach. This makes the Noblechairs Icon TX ideal for anyone wanting a well-built chair for a home office setup just as much as for the living room. While the stripped-back nature of the aesthetics isn't going to appeal to everyone, I would argue that the less is more design philosophy pays off well here.

You'll notice the narrow rounded top and different design to that of the Noblechairs Hero with the Icon TX, with the former selling at a slightly higher price point. A main difference between the two, though, is how the Icon TX includes both a lumbar support and headrest pillow to improve your comfort. This is a feature that some premium gaming chairs don't include, so this addition is definitely appreciated here, but more on their performance later.

The 4D armrests work the same as you would expect, with the ability to raise and lower, slide back and forth, and swivel. There's also built-in adjustable lumbar support, and integrated memory foam in the headrest for added support without the need for a strap-on pillow which can be common in many other gaming chairs; more on the functionality of these features further down the page.

(Image credit: Future / Aleksha McLoughlin)

Comfort and Performance

While I cannot speak exactly for how comfortable the synthetic/real leather version of this chair is, what I can say is that the Noblechairs Icon TX, with its breathable woven poly-fiber makeup, does make a considerable difference. In the past year, I've built and sat in many gaming chairs from the entry-level to the boutique, and the Noblechairs Icon TX finds itself comfortably in the middle here, which also aligns with its price point.

I'll tell you right now that the Noblechairs Icon TX feels significantly more accommodating and comfortable than some harder PU leather models I've gamed and worked in, such as my daily driver, the Razer Iskur X. Based on this experience, I'm confident in stating that this is likely true of a majority of budget to mid-range models with a similar construction type, too.

The Noblechairs Icon TX has a recommended weight limit of 297 lbs / 135 kg and a stated height restriction of up to 6ft2. This is standard for most gaming chairs, most of which will generally offer an XL variant accommodating larger, taller people. As someone who stands at six feet tall (183 cm) and weighs around 180 lbs, I personally felt my spine well supported with the included lumbar and headrest pillows to do a good job of keeping my posture somewhat decent even when slouching into it after hours thanks to the 135-degree recline angle.

(Image credit: Future / Aleksha McLoughlin)

I should state for the record, though, that I did have someone taller and heavier than me test this chair out as a point of comparison; they stand at 6ft2 and a touch over the 200 lb mark, with their feedback being positive in the same respect. If you're approaching the height limit you should be fine here, but if you're a taller person, then the Noblechairs Hero with its larger frame and supported height and weight of 6ft5 / 200cm and 330 lbs / 150kg may be more your speed.

As for the breathable nature of the Noblechairs Icon TX, well, that's been a genuine gamechanger in the heat wave that we're currently enduring through. You'll notice from the photos that the chair is actually outside, because, as well as being at my gaming desk for work, I was also enjoying it out on the decking and in the garden in my leisure time. Unlike what happens in my standard leatherette chairs, where it's easy to feel sticky and sweaty after some time, this model kept cool even when faced with unprecedented record temperatures. It's very impressive for sure.

Considering I've transported the Noblechairs Icon TX around my house, I can tell you that the 60mm caster wheels here are surprisingly good at moving over both soft carpet, tile flooring, and wooden decking. This is something that I cannot say for all gaming chairs I've had my hands on, including the aforementioned Razer model, which I have to physically drag around. It's nice to be able to wheel out with minimal resistance here and lends credence to the decent quality overall in my opinion.

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

Should you buy the Noblechairs Icon TX?

The Noblechairs Icon TX is a great gaming chair that's going to accommodate most people, and with its breathable mesh fabric design, you're going to have a softer and cooler experience than with a leather-based alternative. However, this chair becomes difficult to wholeheartedly recommend when factoring in the $499 price tag, meaning its costs are comparable to the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, our number one ranked chair.

The Icon TX is great but isn't quite the best from a price to performance point of view when the competition is considered. You're not getting the mechanical adjustable lumbar support of the Razer Iskur here, which is available cheaper than the Noblechairs Icon TX and offers a fabric model, or the 4-way lumbar support of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 and its leading features here.

How we tested the Noblechairs Icon TX

For the last few months, the Noblechairs Icon TX was used in regular rotation as my main gaming chair for both working in and my leisure time doing things such as gaming and consuming other forms of media. I made a note to stress test the mechanisms as well as the reclining functionality, too.

The Verdict

3.5

3.5 out of 5

Noblechairs Icon TX

The Noblechairs Icon TX is a great all-rounder with its well-designed aesthetics, great build quality, and poly-fiber fabric design. However, its $499 premium price tag is hard to ignore for what boils down to quite a basic chair when all is said and done.

