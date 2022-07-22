Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower outlines Vecna's main season 5 targets

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 *

Stranger Things season 5 will see the return of Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna . After the teens of Hawkins tried to take him down, the monster managed to escape as his master plan got underway.

Season 4 ended with him opening a gate to the Upside Down across the town after he made his fourth kill. Fires began, plants started dying and Upside Down particles rained from the sky. Needless to say, things are looking tense heading into the final season of the hit Netflix show.

Now the star behind the terrifying creature has opened up about his thoughts on the final season – and who will be on Vecna's hit list. "As far as I'm concerned, he ain't finished," Bower told Variety . "There's a lot more that he needs to do. Eleven is still out there. She's one of his main targets. Will says, 'I can still feel him.' I think there's a connection there, and I would be interested to see if that's explored."

There are also likely some big deaths on their way after the Duffer Brothers were told off by Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown for not killing off enough characters . Weighing in on the conversation, Bower said he trusts all of the stars on this equally, but he thinks every death that happens in the show has a purpose.

"I mean, for me as Vecna and as Henry, any kill that takes place is necessary for me," he continued. "As an actor and as the character, I see nothing but purpose to anybody that has to go. Which is awful. As a fan, it’s obviously really, really heartbreaking. But I don’t know what they’re going do."

The Vecna star says the Duffers have mapped out season 5 of the show, which they're set to start writing soon . If you’re looking for more on the Upside Down, check out our breakdown of who dies in Stranger Things season 4, part 2 , our tribute to a fan-favorite character , and the biggest Easter eggs we noticed .

