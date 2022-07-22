ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Newsom signs gun law modeled after Texas abortion ban, setting up Supreme Court fight

By Hannah Wiley
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial gun control bill modeled after Texas' vigilante abortion law on Friday, teeing up a legal battle with a U.S. Supreme Court friendly to 2nd Amendment groups and firearm owners.

Newsom started a game of legal chess in December when he called for gun control legislation in California modeled after a Texas law that authorizes private citizens to sue anyone who aids and abets in an abortion, which the high court declined to block.

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) and a coalition of Democratic lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 1327 in response to Newsom's request as a way to test the Supreme Court's legal logic while setting up a political rivalry with states that have used a conservative majority of justices to expand gun ownership and curb abortion rights.

"If they are going to use this framework to put women's lives at risk, we are going to use it to save people's lives here in the state of California. That's the spirit, the principle, behind this law," Newsom said during a news conference to sign the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pp4Nb_0gp1fwin00
Gov. Gavin Newsom holds Senate Bill 1327 after signing it into law at Santa Monica College. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Newsom on Friday morning also announced that he was running a full-page ad in Texas newspapers targeting Gov. Greg Abbott "for refusing to protect human life and take action against gun violence."

"If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives," Newsom wrote in a tweet .

Earlier this month, Newsom ran another campaign ad in Florida , which claimed that freedom is "under attack" in the Sunshine State and urged residents to "join us in California."

Abbott Press Secretary Renae Eze said Newsom should instead "focus on all the jobs and businesses that are leaving California and coming to Texas."

The new gun law, set to go into effect in January, will allow private people to sue anyone who imports, distributes, manufactures or sells illegal firearms in California, such as assault weapons, .50 BMG rifles and so-called ghost guns. The law requires a court to order $10,000 in damages for each weapon used in an alleged violation, along with attorneys fees. The bill was written so that if Texas' law is nulled, California's would similarly be invalidated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Etvti_0gp1fwin00
A tearful Gov. Gavin Newsom hugs gun violence survivor Mia Tretta after she introduced him before signing the legislation. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Newsom placed SB 1327 at the top of a list of more than a dozen bills he prioritized this year to help address a national crisis of mass shootings and to further limit the gun industry's already restricted influence in California. Newsom signed another measure this month to establish a “ firearm industry standard of conduct " and to allow local governments, the state Department of Justice and gun violence survivors to sue for violations of state law. Other bills he signed limit firearm advertising to minors, crack down on ghost guns and require school officials to investigate credible threats of mass casualty incidents on campus.

Proponents billed SB 1327 as a way to curtail gun violence by enlisting the legal help of private residents in stopping the spread of prohibited firearms in the Golden State.

The Texas statute that inspired California's law allows citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps a person to obtain an abortion after five or six weeks of pregnancy.

"You've gotta do everything possible to reduce gun violence," Hertzberg said. "If Texas is going to use this legal framework to essentially outlaw abortion for women, California is going to use this legislation to save lives."

Lawsuits against many, if not all, of the bills are expected, with several gun ownership groups citing the policies as an infringement on 2nd Amendment rights .

"It is obvious that this is a retaliation against lawful gun owners and the court because of the Texas decision," said Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California. "There's a full expectation that the firearms industry will have a very strong reaction towards the signing of this bill."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ezFE_0gp1fwin00
Margaret Quinones-Perez, center, and Kathryn E. Jeffery, president of Santa Monica College, recall a shooting at the college in 2013 that took the lives of two of Quinones-Perez's family. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

"They are really, really trying to be nothing but vindictive against lawful people in the firearms industry," Paredes added. "All of our attorneys are in the process of evaluating what we are going to do on this thing."

When the Supreme Court upheld the Texas law, some 2nd Amendment advocates voiced fears it could be used against them by gun control advocates, with Erik Jaffe, a lawyer for the Firearms Policy Coalition, calling the decision a vehicle for “deterring the exercise of any and all rights.”

But other legal experts question whether California's strategy to mimic the Texas abortion ban will render the same outcome if it is brought before the Supreme Court's conservative majority.

"One big difference between this law and Texas’ [abortion ban] is the likely opinion of the Supreme Court," said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor with expertise in 2nd Amendment issues.

Winkler pointed to the Supreme Court's recent decisions that struck down abortion rights guaranteed in Roe vs. Wade and a New York law that restricted concealed carry as evidence against its likelihood in upholding California's new private right to action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSPoF_0gp1fwin00
Gov. Gavin Newsom wipes away a tear after being introduced by gun violence survivor Mia Tretta. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

"The Supreme Court is much more likely to strike down California’s law than the Texas law. We now know one of the reasons the Texas law was not struck down is the court, within a matter of months, would overturn Roe vs. Wade," Winkler said. "The same court is expanding 2nd Amendment rights and is now likely to take a ban on assault weapons as unconstitutional."

The American Civil Liberties Union also raised serious concerns with the new law's enforcement tactics.

Shilpi Agarwal, legal director at the ACLU of Northern California, said the group doesn't object to what the bill aims to accomplish in limiting access to illegal firearms. Instead, Agarwal said the ACLU disagrees with circumventing the courts by allowing a private right to action as a way to enforce those restrictions, which could essentially establish a "constitutional arms race" with other states.

"The federal Constitution creates the floor on our rights that states can’t go below. That is what ensures that all citizens, no matter what state they live in, enjoy a baseline level of rights, which courts then enforce," Agarwal said. Texas' abortion ban "is meant to create a trap door in that floor. And now other states are creating their own trap doors. California is creating one as well. And with all of these trap doors, the floor becomes meaningless."

A legislative analysis of the bill cautioned that replicating a Texas-style private enforcement strategy "may be flawed and dangerous" and noted that California already "tightly controls, regulates, and criminalizes activities related to restricted firearms."

Hertzberg said the strategy is still worth trying.

"We don’t like the framework, but if we can take advantage of it and save lives, why is that wrong?" he said.

Newsom said that California has to assert itself after the Supreme Court "opened the door."

"It was a terrible decision, but these are the rules that they have established."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 807

Michael Bales
4d ago

Well, it's apples and oranges. The second amendment is clearly spelled out, and there have NEVER been a constitutional right to abortion. These legislators who introduce laws that they know cannot survive the supreme court should be charged. The people didn't elect them to waste time, money and effort in order to virtue signal.

Reply(150)
249
Todd Ashley
4d ago

can we sue the state if a gun owned by a welfare recipient is used to hurt someone since the state gave out the money to buy the weapon? or if a illegal border Crosser hurts someone with a gun obviously it's the states fault they didn't keep him out of the state allowing him or her to hurt that person.

Reply(57)
232
Lunar James
4d ago

My California town has had several shootings this past week, gang members constantly being stopped and found with guns on them... so tell me how is this going to work?

Reply(32)
112
Related
Reason.com

Brickbat: From Maine to Mexico, But Not California

Last year, the Petaluma, California, city council banned the construction of new gas stations. Four other California cities have followed suit, and Los Angeles City Council member Paul Koretz wants that city to be next. He noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed banning the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035. "Given Gov. Newsom's timeline to end the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, gas stations are a dying business," Koretz said.
PETALUMA, CA
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom signs gun control law patterned after Texas anti-abortion law

SACRAMENTO -- California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law and urged other states to follow suit. He acted one month after conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to...
oc-breeze.com

California becomes the first state to ban gun shows on state property, builds on Orange County Fairgrounds ban

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Winkler
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2

California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Gun Control#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics State#U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Senate#The Supreme Court#Santa Monica College
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
kcrw.com

Californians’ votes should count even in Florida and Texas

Should Floridians vote in California elections? Should Californians cast ballots in Florida?. Gov. Gavin Newsom broadcast his first re-election TV ad not in California but in Florida, asking Floridians to either fight against policies of Florida’s ruling Republicans, or move to California (and presumably vote for Newsom). In response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted California policies and accused Newsom of treating Californians “like peasants.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Kentucky Gov. Considers Executive Action On Medical Cannabis For These Types Of Patients

One veteran attending a recent town hall meeting said he hopes to be able to say one day that he hasn’t been breaking the law for the past 50 years. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is considering taking executive action to allow patients dealing with chronic pain as well as veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to access medical marijuana. That is if the general assembly doesn’t advance the legislation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Electric High Speed Rail: No Power, No Money, No ‘High Speed’

“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
371K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy