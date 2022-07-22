ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets unveil new stealth black helmets to wear for three games this season

 4 days ago
The Jets will be rocking a new alternate helmet this season.

The team released a video and photos of their new stealth black helmet, which they will wear with their stealth black uniforms during home games against the Patriots, Bears, and Jaguars in the upcoming season. Those games will be played on Oct. 30, Nov. 27, and Dec. 22, respectively.

The helmets were inspired by a stealth fighter jet, and will be part of the team’s alternate uniform this season.

“We have the best alternate helmet in the league," running back Michael Carter said in a press release. "The Jets Fam is going to love it and I'm so excited and blessed to help unveil it.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Giants place three on PUP list, Azeez Ojulari on NFI list

The Giants have reported to camp, and the team made four roster moves on Tuesday, placing offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart and wide receiver Sterling Shepard on the PUP list and EDGE Azeez Ojulari on the Non-Football Injury list with a hamstring issue. That’s good news for a...
