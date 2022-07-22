Police: Death of Cumberland couple was murder-suicide

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators have determined that a Cumberland woman was the victim of a domestic homicide last month .

Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said Friday that 42-year-old Courtney Huard was shot and killed by her husband , 51-year-old Eric Huard, who then took his own life.

The shooting took place on the morning of June 22 at their home on Birchwood Drive.

Their three children, who were home at the time, were not hurt, according to police.

“We are reminded that there are three children who lost their parents, and two families that are devastated by the loss of their loved ones,” Benson said. “Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time.”

Benson said Rhode Island State Police, the R.I. Attorney General’s Office and State Medical Examiner’s Office were involved in the investigation.

Tony Marie Gomes, executive director of the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center , and Lucy Rios, interim executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence , released a joint statement saying they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the violence that occurred.

“Courtney was a person – a friend, neighbor, community member, parent and a loved one to many,” they wrote. “Courtney had dreams, goals and aspirations, all cut short by the final form of domestic violence: homicide. The aftermath of this murder-suicide impacts not only those who loved Courtney and Eric, but the community at large and the children who witnessed this violence.”

Gomes and Rios said domestic abuse is often underreported and stressed the importance of knowing the warning signs , supporting those who are impacted, and finding ways to safely intervene.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can call the 24-hour helpline at 800-494-8100 or use the online chat feature at www.ricadv.org or www.bvacri.org .

Anyone in need of immediate help should call 911.

Resources are also available for children impacted by domestic violence. According to Gomes and Rios, it’s estimated that nearly 2,000 children are present for police-involved domestic violence’s incidents each year in Rhode Island. The trauma from these incidents can cause serious long-term health and developmental impacts.

“Domestic abuse happens every day, in every Rhode Island city and town, and affects us all,” they added. “Domestic violence is a community issue that calls for a community response.”

