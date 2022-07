Gamers far and wide, we have got the deal of all gaming laptop deals for you today. Actually, it’s Dell that has the deal, but we simply could not wait to put you onto this one. Today, Dell is offering the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop for only $2,200, which is by no means cheap, but it’s a massive discount from its original price of $3,330. That’s $1,100 in savings! Dell is notorious for hosting some of the best Alienware deals around, and this one is no exception. Upgrade your on-the-go gaming setup with this sweet gaming laptop at a truly unbelievable price.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 HOURS AGO