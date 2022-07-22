ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aaron Boone expects Yankees to look different against Astros if they meet in playoffs

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyAPb_0gp1fWy100

The Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, but will as the playoffs draw closer, they will have to continue to hear questions about their ability to finally conquer the Astros and get to a World Series.

Those questions only grew louder after Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, ending the season series against the two teams with Houston winning five of seven. Aaron Boone fielded questions about how the Yankees can change the narrative of their failures against the Astros, dating way back to before his time in the 2015 Wild Card Game and the 2017 ALCS, but Boone says there is no point looking into that until it becomes necessary, which would be in October.

“The narrative is not gonna change until you beat them in the playoffs, if that day comes,”Boone said. “We beat them four out of six last year, and they didn’t hold leads. Where did that get us?”

The Yanks were bounced in the Wild Card Game last season, while Houston made its way back to the World Series for the third time since bouncing the Yanks in 2017. Now, the Bombers will have to wait their turn to try again for redemption, but Boone doesn’t see the team’s recent struggles against the Astros as any kind of sign for what could be to come if the two teams meet again in the playoffs.

“I understand it’s a big story and the season that we’re in,” Boone said. “It's not going to matter unless it's October. If we happen to come back here in October, we're going to show up. We're going to expect to win.

“We think we’re really good. They’re really good. Don’t overstate this.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb#Bombers
FanSided

Yankees are ‘serious contenders’ for top trade target that’s not Juan Soto

The Yankees have been mentioned heavily in Juan Soto trade rumors but they are reportedly one of the favorites to land another All-Star outfielder. When Juan Soto trade rumors have come into the discussion, it’s been no surprise that the New York Yankees have been a possible destination often mentioned. Always active at the MLB Trade Deadline, it figures that Brian Cashman will try to take a big swing before Aug. 2 to affirm his team’s place as a World Series contender.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, potential targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy