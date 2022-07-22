Aaron Boone expects Yankees to look different against Astros if they meet in playoffs

The Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, but will as the playoffs draw closer, they will have to continue to hear questions about their ability to finally conquer the Astros and get to a World Series.

Those questions only grew louder after Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, ending the season series against the two teams with Houston winning five of seven. Aaron Boone fielded questions about how the Yankees can change the narrative of their failures against the Astros, dating way back to before his time in the 2015 Wild Card Game and the 2017 ALCS, but Boone says there is no point looking into that until it becomes necessary, which would be in October.

“The narrative is not gonna change until you beat them in the playoffs, if that day comes,”Boone said. “We beat them four out of six last year, and they didn’t hold leads. Where did that get us?”

The Yanks were bounced in the Wild Card Game last season, while Houston made its way back to the World Series for the third time since bouncing the Yanks in 2017. Now, the Bombers will have to wait their turn to try again for redemption, but Boone doesn’t see the team’s recent struggles against the Astros as any kind of sign for what could be to come if the two teams meet again in the playoffs.

“I understand it’s a big story and the season that we’re in,” Boone said. “It's not going to matter unless it's October. If we happen to come back here in October, we're going to show up. We're going to expect to win.

“We think we’re really good. They’re really good. Don’t overstate this.”

