Ben Roethlisberger hints ex-Steelers GM Kevin Colbert wanted him to retire earlier: 'He was ready to move on'

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers report to 2022 NFL training camp on Tuesday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. The most compelling position battle: The quarterbacks will be engaged in the most important position battle, but it’s not necessarily the most compelling. Mitch Trubisky appears to have a significant advantage over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, and barring an upset, he’ll likely be the starting quarterback in Week 1. Instead, keep an eye on the battle for left guard. After his move to center didn’t pan out, second-year lineman Kendrick Green battled with third-year guard Kevin Dotson at left guard throughout OTAs and minicamp. Green primarily played guard at Illinois, and former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger advocated for Green to move to guard after the season. Dotson started nine games last season but dealt with nagging ankle injuries. The competition between the two won’t be the flashiest, but after another season of dismal offensive line play and another new offensive line coach in Pat Meyer, the success of the revamped offensive line will be a significant factor in the Steelers’ direction this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO