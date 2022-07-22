ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wiggy pushes back on Asante Samuel’s Belichick criticism

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Afo26_0gp1fEKB00

Asante Samuel got back to his favorite hobby this week, as he once again ripped Bill Belichick and ‘The Patriot Way,’ insisting that New England’s success was all about Tom Brady and had little to do with Belichick.

On The Greg Hill Show Friday morning, another former Patriot, Jermaine Wiggins, pushed back on Samuel’s criticism of Belichick. (Listen to the discussion beginning at 37:45 in the clip below.)

“Some of it, OK -- having Tom made things easier for the team,” Wiggy said. “But I think that was a little bit later on in the career where it became, ‘OK, Tom can carry the team.’ Because if he goes back to the earlier parts of it…”

Samuel also made the seemingly contradictory arguments that Belichick benefitted from inheriting “all these Hall of Fame greats on defense,” but was also able to trade or cut anyone he wanted because he had Brady.

As Wiggy pointed out, the first part of that argument isn’t even accurate.

“He really only had one Hall of Fame player on defense as of right now, and then [a second] if Seymour gets in,” Wiggy said. “It’s only Ty Law. Ty Law’s the only Hall of Famer on that Patriots defense.”

Wiggy also said he thinks Samuel is downplaying the contributions of other players, including Samuel himself, by giving nearly all the credit to Brady.

“The hate for Bill is what makes him ride the Brady element, and Bill is just a regular shmegular,” Wiggy said. “Because what you would be saying if it was all about Tom is basically that they could’ve put anybody at cornerback. It didn’t matter that you were great. They could’ve had anybody. You’re lessening yourself as a player when you say it’s all about Tom. And Asante would tell you, he could probably make an argument that he could be a Hall of Famer.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Hall Of Famer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy