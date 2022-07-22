ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Unemployment Rate Remains Steady For June

Cover picture for the articleLincoln, NE (July 22, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced today that Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for June 2022 is 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate is unchanged from the May 2022 rate and is down 0.6 percentage points from the June 2021 rate of 2.5 percent. The rate...

kfornow.com

Nebraska Awarded USDA Farm To School Grants

Farm to School (NE Dept. of Education) (KFOR NEWS July 26, 2022) Nebraska will expand the number of schools participating in farm to school through two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The funding provides Nebraska improved access to local foods through comprehensive farm to school programming that includes local procurement and agricultural education efforts.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Second earthquake in less than two weeks rattles south-central Nebraska

For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth was shaking under south-central Nebraska. The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Jewell County, Kansas, approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior. The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
SUPERIOR, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska With 9th Best School System In America

(KFOR NEWS July 25, 2022) With the gaps in test scores between low-poverty and high-poverty elementary schools growing by 15% to 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, has released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
NEBRASKA STATE
KIMT

Iowans asked to watch out for the spotted lanternfly

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Land values rising, especially in Iowa

IARN — One of the biggest questions farmers are asking is what their land rent rates will be next year. With higher land values, farmers are expecting rent to be the next big input cost increase in an uncertain time. As farmers are working to lock in other inputs such as fertilizers and seeds for 2023, they really need to know how many acres they will be farming before they can start.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Investors raising mobile home park rent in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Real estate companies and equity firms see Mobile home parks as an attractive investment, offering some of the best returns in the property sector. Rents are spiking in Mobile Home parks nationwide as investors see them as a way to make money. Industry officials argue...
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
1380kcim.com

Rep. Feenstra Warns Of Harsh Effects On Iowa Families As Fed Tries To Slow Inflationary Pressures

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

DNR investigating cause of fish kill at Iowa lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources looking for the cause of a fish kill at Storm Lake. DNR biologists say the fish kill is affecting primarily the common carp. Many of that species of fish are washing up on the shores of Storm Lake. Tests are...
STORM LAKE, IA
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
Kearney Hub

Free admission to State Fair available Aug. 30

Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate. The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park

A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said. The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified in a statement by the Iowa Department of Public...
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE

