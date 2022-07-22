ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

Montgomery County joins CDTA Universal Access Program

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced that Montgomery County is joining its Universal Access Program. CDTA will come together with community leaders on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m., at the Amsterdam High School on Saratoga Avenue, to announce the first Universal Access partnership in the county.

Universal Access will provide high school students and employees at the greater Amsterdam City School District with unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network beginning on August 28. Students and employees can use any of CDTA’s transit services by swiping their CDTA Navigator card.

The partnership will provide local, express, and commuter transit service across Montgomery County, as well as throughout the Capital Region. The Universal Access program is paid for by the employer through annual cost based on overall usage. Currently, more than 25 Capital Region colleges and businesses are part of CDTA’s Universal Access program.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

