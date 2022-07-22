ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert: Police search for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City, suspect in her abduction

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Police near Houston are searching for an 11-year-old girl they believe is in danger and a man in connection with her abduction.

An Amber Alert notice said Imani Stephens was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City, which is a little less than 20 miles southwest of Houston.

She’s described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’2″ tall and weighs 111 pounds. Police said she also has scars on both her wrists.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black-and-gray shirt with black-striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs.

Authorities are also looking for Daniel Diaz, 28, related to her disappearance. He was last heard from in Missouri City. He’s described as having brown hair and eyes. He’s about 5’8″ tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VezOO_0gp1e3je00
Police in Missouri City are searching for an 11-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man in connection with her abduction. (Texas DPS Photos)

Police believe Diaz is driving a gray, new model pickup truck. The license plate number isn’t known.

If you have any information about the abduction, call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

Harris Co. DA: Man charged in 2004 Houston murder extradited from Mexico

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive charged with murder in a 2004 shooting in Houston has been extradited from Mexico, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, arrived in Houston late Friday after being brought back to America by the U.S. Marshals Service. “Bringing fugitives back to Harris County shows that […]
