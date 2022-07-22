ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Furry Friends: Layla

By Daniel Soto
okcfox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Tina from the...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Dog Photography Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Help us celebrate National Dog Photography Day by sharing your photos. You might see them on our digital platforms!. Dog owners, pet enthusiasts, photography enthusiasts - and all dog lovers – are posting photos of their dogs guilt-free today. Use the form below to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces arrival of two female elk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced two new additions on Tuesday. The zoo took to social media to announce the arrival of two female elk named Truffles and Aspen. Elk are one of the largest species within the deer family and one of the largest mammals...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Petra's Message Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic: ICY Sculpting

It can be a struggle to get your weight in check but working with the experts at Petra's message therapy and weight loss clinic, that process is easier. Dr. Petra Whisenhunt has an all new body scanning system that does all the thinking for you. You can call Petra's Massage...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry
okcfox.com

FOX25 Fights Cancer: Two Cancer Survivors Share their Stories of Hope

Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. July is Sarcoma Awareness Month. Today, Oklahoma Proton Center joins us to share a special milestone. The Center recently celebrated its 4000th patient graduation. We also surprise two cancer survivors with special hope baskets. The Oklahoma Proton Center is located at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Rose Creek Plaza

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for Rose Creek Plaza. Rose Creek Plaza, located at the corner of Northwest 164th and May, will span 27 acres with over 220,00 square feet of mixed-use space for lease. The first tenant of the plaza will be...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
okcfox.com

Women's Professional Fastpitch adds OKC Spark as newest franchise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Spark joins Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) as its newest franchise, with its debut season planned for 2023. The OKC Spark marks the WPF's third franchise within its first year of operation. OKC Spark is owned by Tina and Robert Floyd, both of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrests teenager in connection to July 3rd homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A teenager was arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot to death on July 3. The Oklahoma City Police Department's (OKCPD) Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) and the United States Marshal Service arrested 17-year-old Daenin Huffman on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Jaylen Colbert.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officers find missing 17-year-old girl

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. FOX 25 is told Francis was located and is safe. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Officials say Justice Francis was last seen on Thursday near E Rock Creek and S Peebly Road in Norman.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Landscaper injured at Redbud Power Plant in Luther

LUTHER (KOKH) - Officials say a landscaping contractor was injured outside of the Redbud Power Plant in Luther on Tuesday afternoon. Reports say the contractor was loading his mower onto a trailer, and in the process of doing so, the mower slipped pinning him to the ground. When emergency responders...
LUTHER, OK
okcfox.com

Man accused of impregnating ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his ex-girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter. Police said the 15-year-old and her mom visited a doctor's office earlier this month because the teen's period was over one month late. The physician ran a pregnancy test and confirmed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Suspect in crash that killed Edmond cop had drugs in his system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- The man arrested in connection to a fatal crash that killed an Edmond police officer had drugs in his system, Oklahoma City police said Tuesday. Police said preliminary blood tests showed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Jay Fite's system. Police said more testing is still being performed.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy