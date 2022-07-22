ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

2 Jefferson Parish deputies arrested – and fired – for ‘unjustified’ manslaughter

By Anna McAllister, Susan Roesgen
 4 days ago

MARRERO, La. ( WGNO ) — After a review of video from the JPSO’s new body cameras, Sheriff Joe Lopinto has announced the arrest, and firing, of two of his deputies.

Deputy Isaac Hughes, 29, and Deputy Johnathan Lewis, 35, turned themselves in. Both deputies fired their weapons on an unarmed man as he sat in his pickup truck in Marrero last Wednesday, Feb. 16.

University of New Orleans reacts to student’s mysterious death

Sheriff Lopinto said that, while the deputies were in fear for their safety, the body cam video indicated that their use of deadly force was unjustified.

    Johnathan Louis
    Isaac Hughes

The deputies fired on Daniel Vallee, 34, after he refused their commands to get out of the truck and then started the truck’s engine.

Lopinto says Vallee raised his hands several times for the deputies but dropped them in the seconds before he turned on the ignition.

Teen killed in morning shooting in Marrero, JPSO reports

Deputies had been alerted to look for Vallee’s truck, Lopinto said, because it may have been used in the theft of 4-wheelers from Plaquemines Parish.

Watch WGNO News at 10pm for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 8

 

