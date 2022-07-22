ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

School will be back in session for the Muncie area soon, so here's a little early homework

By Robin Gibson, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6S9s_0gp1ccQ800

These hot days definitely still feel like summer break, but the start of school will be here before you know it. Without spoiling the waning days of summer vacation, here's a little handy info to keep in mind.

When are the first days of school for Muncie-area schools?

Every year it feels like those back-to-school sales have popped up way too early in local stores ... but, uh, actually they really didn't. Local schools will begin classes for the 2022-23 school year almost as soon as August starts.

  • Shenandoah Schools: Aug. 2
  • Blackford County Schools: Aug. 3
  • Blue River Valley Schools: Aug. 3
  • Charles A. Beard Memorial Schools: Aug. 3
  • Cowan Community Schools: Aug. 3
  • Daleville Community Schools: Aug. 3
  • Delaware Community Schools: Aug. 3
  • New Castle Community Schools: Aug. 3
  • Union School Corp.: Aug. 3
  • Liberty-Perry Community Schools: Aug. 8
  • Yorktown Community Schools: Aug. 8
  • Muncie Community Schools: Aug. 9
  • Monroe Central Schools: Aug. 10
  • Randolph Central Schools: Aug. 10
  • Randolph Eastern Schools: Aug. 10
  • Randolph Southern Schools: Aug. 10
  • Wes-Del Community Schools: Aug. 10
  • Burris Laboratory School: Aug. 11
  • Jay Schools: Aug. 11
  • Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities: Aug. 15

For subscribersThese new education-related Indiana laws are now in effect

Need help with school supplies?

Hearts and Hands United will have its annual Tools for School backpack and shoe giveaway 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out at Heartland Hall, while shoes will be given out at the Memorial Building. Families attending should line up at the side of each building.

All Delaware County students are eligible for the giveaway. Those attending should provide identification, proof of residence or school IDs at the event; proof of current address is advisable.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children through eighth grade; students in grades 9-12 may attend without an adult if they present a school ID.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Donations of school supplies for the giveaway are still being accepted at the Center Township Trustee's Office, 1200 E Main St., Muncie, during regular business hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Backpacks in particular are needed, according to a spokesperson.

Information: Hearts and Hands United Facebook page.

Ready for roll call

Still need to register your child for school before sending them off to that first big day? Muncie Community Schools is still taking enrollment online at muncie.k12.in.us/enrollment. For those who prefer to handle it in person, MCS will have special enrollment days at all its buildings 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2 and 1-6 p.m. Aug. 3, according to Andy Klotz, chief communications officer.

Contact content coach Robin Gibson at ragibson@gannett.com or 765-213-5855. Follow her on Twitter @RobinGibsonTSP.

Comments / 0

Related
woofboomnews.com

Marching Band Weekend Recap: Two More Winners, NO Repeats Yet

A wide open field compete for statewide bragging rights – Marching band summer season continued over the weekend, with Centerville winning Friday at Jay County, and Muncie Central 5th. Kokomo won the Spirit of Sound contest Saturday, and Central was 2nd. A couple more contests to go, before State Fair Band Day.
MUNCIE, IN
95.3 MNC

Eli Dicken, Greenwood Park Mall aftermath

Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Education
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
WIBC.com

From One Hero to Another: Kystie Phillips Message to Eli Dicken

OHIO COUNTY, Ind.–Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend.
beckersasc.com

Fired physician sues Indiana hospital, alleges ADA violation, gender bias

A fired Indiana physician is suing her former employer, Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, alleging she was illegally discriminated against after becoming ill due to dangerous office conditions, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported July 25. Kimberly Gatzimos, MD, was employed at the hospital from 2000 until her Jan. 21 termination,...
LEBANON, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Skinner Receives Huge Round of Thanks from the Frankfort Community

Back in 1980, Jim Skinner accepted a position with the Frankfort Police Department. Last Thursday at the Prairie Creek Park Events Center in downtown Frankfort, Skinner said his goodbyes after 42 years with the FPD. “I can’t imagine that this amount of people came out for this and I appreciate...
FRANKFORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Mathematics#Union School Corp#Randolph Central Schools#Randolph Eastern#Randolph Southern Schools#Burris Laboratory School
WISH-TV

Back-to-school block party, free backpacks, school supplies, tennis shoes and more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time again! The start of a new school year is quickly approaching and some parents and guardians are scrambling to find school supplies. They don’t have to look too far. There are plenty of events and resources available for families to find the things they need to help set students up for a successful start to the school year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana woman falls victim to Kia Challenge on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman living in Lapel, Indiana, recently fell victim to a trend on TikTok called the "Kia Challenge." Lapel is in central Indiana, north of Indianapolis. According to a report from FOX 59, the challenge comes from a video in which two men are sitting in...
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier hospitals ranked among best

Five Indiana hospitals have been designated among the best in the state as part of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals ranking. The publication ranks hospitals on a state-by-state basis among several specialty categories, including cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, and orthopedics. Indiana University Health University Hospital...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

Lafayette Square’s new owner points to $50M in upgrades so far

The owner of Lafayette Square Mall told IBJ this week he’s already spent about $50 million as part of an effort to revamp the property and the surrounding neighborhood. Fabio de la Cruz in November announced ambitious plans for the mall at 3919 Lafayette Road and the International Marketplace corridor, including several other properties he owns along or near Lafayette Road. He said the $50 million investment is only the start of what’s expected to be at least a $200 million project through his firm Sojos Capital LLC.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Crane Army Ammunition Activity Employees Train in Indiana

Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
CRANE, IN
WISH-TV

Report storm damage for Delaware County

Delaware County, Ind. (WISH) — Emergency management staff of Delaware County is seeking assistance from the public to document damage resulting from the severe weather Saturday morning, according to the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency. According to Delaware County Emergency Management Agency, staff are out assessing storm damage.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy