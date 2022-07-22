School will be back in session for the Muncie area soon, so here's a little early homework

These hot days definitely still feel like summer break, but the start of school will be here before you know it. Without spoiling the waning days of summer vacation, here's a little handy info to keep in mind.

When are the first days of school for Muncie-area schools?

Every year it feels like those back-to-school sales have popped up way too early in local stores ... but, uh, actually they really didn't. Local schools will begin classes for the 2022-23 school year almost as soon as August starts.

Shenandoah Schools: Aug. 2

Blackford County Schools: Aug. 3

Blue River Valley Schools: Aug. 3

Charles A. Beard Memorial Schools: Aug. 3

Cowan Community Schools: Aug. 3

Daleville Community Schools: Aug. 3

Delaware Community Schools: Aug. 3

New Castle Community Schools: Aug. 3

Union School Corp.: Aug. 3

Liberty-Perry Community Schools: Aug. 8

Yorktown Community Schools: Aug. 8

Muncie Community Schools: Aug. 9

Monroe Central Schools: Aug. 10

Randolph Central Schools: Aug. 10

Randolph Eastern Schools: Aug. 10

Randolph Southern Schools: Aug. 10

Wes-Del Community Schools: Aug. 10

Burris Laboratory School: Aug. 11

Jay Schools: Aug. 11

Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities: Aug. 15

Need help with school supplies?

Hearts and Hands United will have its annual Tools for School backpack and shoe giveaway 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out at Heartland Hall, while shoes will be given out at the Memorial Building. Families attending should line up at the side of each building.

All Delaware County students are eligible for the giveaway. Those attending should provide identification, proof of residence or school IDs at the event; proof of current address is advisable.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children through eighth grade; students in grades 9-12 may attend without an adult if they present a school ID.

Donations of school supplies for the giveaway are still being accepted at the Center Township Trustee's Office, 1200 E Main St., Muncie, during regular business hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Backpacks in particular are needed, according to a spokesperson.

Information: Hearts and Hands United Facebook page.

Ready for roll call

Still need to register your child for school before sending them off to that first big day? Muncie Community Schools is still taking enrollment online at muncie.k12.in.us/enrollment. For those who prefer to handle it in person, MCS will have special enrollment days at all its buildings 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2 and 1-6 p.m. Aug. 3, according to Andy Klotz, chief communications officer.

