Man charged with murder after shooting roommate to death in Tampa

A Tampa man has been charged with second-degree murder after he shot and killed his roommate early Friday morning.

According to Tampa PD, the shooter, Kennith Phillips, called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. and said he shot his roommate after a "physical altercation."

After arriving at the scene, officers found the victim "lying on a chair underneath a carport," and Phillips, 54, inside the home. Tampa PD said Phillips came outside when asked and was arrested.

Tampa Police said a search warrant was executed on the home and after reviewing the evidence, Phillips was arrested on the murder charge. He was taken to the Orient Road Jail.