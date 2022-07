The city is embarking on what’s likely to be a two-year process to update the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan, and they’re ready to begin listening to community input. The planning process will begin almost a year after the offer that initiated it: a September 2021 proposal from a consortium of developers and non-profits to develop a 45-acre area of prime publicly-owned riverfront land, including the Redding Rodeo grounds and Redding Civic Auditorium grounds.

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO