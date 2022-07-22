2 sought after shooting wounds 4 in downtown Los Angeles
Police were searching for two assailants Friday after three men and a woman were shot and wounded on a downtown Los Angeles street.
The shooting occurred Thursday night outside a store at 7th and Spring streets.
One victim was in critical condition, two were in stable condition and another was treated at the scene, said Officer Drake Madison, a Police Department spokesperson.
There was no information about the motive, Madison said.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
