2 arrested in connection with murder of former OU football player in Dallas

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Authorities arrested and charged two men accused in the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma...

CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting at Dallas night club

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shooting at a Dallas night club early Tuesday morning.At approximately 1:34 a.m. July 26, police said the victim was inside the Blum at the Sporting Club where they were involved in a verbal argument with an unknown suspect. After the argument, police said the victim—identified as 24-year-old Xavier Yvanez—was shot and killed inside the club. Police said the suspect left the location in an unknown direction and this remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.
DALLAS, TX
KOCO

19-year-old man arrested in connection to Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an Oklahoma City homicide. OKC police said the suspect was arrested late Monday night and faces a charge of first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 88-year-old Velma Walker on July 2 at a home on Northeast 14th Place.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman QB Nick Evers

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
NORMAN, OK
mikefarrellsports.com

Recruiting Round-Up: Venables distancing himself from Riley in Recruiting

In today’s edition of recruiting round-up, we look at the incredible month that the Oklahoma Sooners have enjoyed on the recruiting trail. The Sooners aren’t finished either, and the way this OU staff closed the 2022 cycle from a mid-20s position to a top eight class, then a top five transfer class in just weeks is hard to ignore. Riley is an excellent recruiter, but Oklahoma is simply recruiting at a clip that far exceeds Riley’s best and Venables is just getting started as a head coach. Part of this has to do with the staff, Oklahoma has a more elite staff than the one Riley put together in Norman. In fact, since Brent Venables took the OU job, he has had the same number of west coast blue chip players commit to his program, as Lincoln Riley has at USC. That says it all.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OCPD release new details in death of Edmond police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer. In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.
EDMOND, OK
CBS DFW

Fight at Dallas event escalates into shooting, leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was killed in Dallas after a fight on Sunday morning escalated into a shooting.Police said their preliminary investigation found that four men got into a brawl at an event taking place at 3638 Cortez Drive. The fight spilled out into the alley, and someone pulled out a gun. Four male victims were shot.Officers responded to the scene after a shooting call came in at about 3:03 a.m. When they arrived, they found that one of the victims had died. The three others were taken to the hospital.One of the victims is in critical condition, and the two others are in stable condition.Police have not released any of the identities of the victims, nor any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
AllSooners

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From Talented West Coast DB

Oklahoma’s hot July continued on Monday. Spanaway, WA, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his commitment to the Sooners over California, Oregon and Texas, as the talented defensive back became the eighth recruit to commit to OU this month. Playing on both sides of the ball for Spanaway Lake High School...
SPANAWAY, WA
KOCO

Oklahoma City adds softball team as newest franchise

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has added a softball team as its newest franchise. The Oklahoma City Spark joins Women’s Professional Fastpitch as its newest franchise. The debut season is planned for 2023. OKC Spark is owned by Tina and Robert Floyd, known for helping drive economic development...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Hundreds gather to remember Edmond officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds gathered to remember an Edmond officer who died. There was an outpour of love and grief. Sgt. C.J. Nelson is remembered as a loving father, husband and hero. The community gathered to honor the fallen officer killed in the line of duty last week in...
EDMOND, OK
ou.edu

University of Oklahoma Breaks Fundraising Record

The University of Oklahoma received a record $317 million in gifts and pledges during the fiscal year that ended June 30, surpassing last year’s record of $237 million. The record-breaking fundraising performance, shepherded by the OU Foundation, positions the university for continued growth and success. “Achieving yet another historic...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Tree on fire sparks flame at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A tree on fire sparked flames at an Oklahoma City home. Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a fire started at a home near Southwest 19th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told everyone got out of the home and is safe. The building suffered significant...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fort Sill soldier found dead at off-post residence

DUNCAN, Okla. — A Fort Sill soldier was found dead at an off-post residence. On Monday afternoon, the soldier was found deceased at an off-post residence, according to the Duncan Police Department. In a release, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper said, "Every person on our team is like family and...
FORT SILL, OK
okcfox.com

Man accused of impregnating ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his ex-girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter. Police said the 15-year-old and her mom visited a doctor's office earlier this month because the teen's period was over one month late. The physician ran a pregnancy test and confirmed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

