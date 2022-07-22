Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after he 'riled up the crowd'

Photo credit Getty Images

A moment at last night's January 6th hearings involving a Missouri lawmaker has become spectacle on social media.

The comittee held its final public hearing last night, and focused for a moment on Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley's response to protestors.

Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, projected an image of Hawley raising his fist to protestors as she described events.

"As you can see in this photo, he rasied his fist in solidatrity wiht the protesters already ammassing at the security gates," Luria said. "We spoke with a Capitol police officer who was out there at the time. She told us that Senator Hawley's gesture riled up the crowd."

Luria then showed surveillance footage of Hawley fleeing the Capitol as lawmakers were evacuated.

That prompted an outburst laughter from the gallery at the hearings.

There has been no statement from Hawley's office.

While objecting to certification of the election, Hawley denounced the violence on the Senate floor the day after the capitol breach.

His campaign has used the image of Hawley with raised fist.