CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.
Sedgwick County is one of the counties.
The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.
The CDC said the map can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local contest and unique needs.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that 2,827 Sedgwick County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. It is unknown how many people have tested positive with at-home test kits since they do not necessarily have to report it.
CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,295
Anderson2,257
Atchison4,548
Barber1,075
Barton6,736
Bourbon4,768
Brown2,854
Butler19,990
Chase698
Chautauqua876
Cherokee6,517
Cheyenne668
Clark518
Clay2,075
Cloud2,333
Coffey2,520
Comanche452
Cowley10,714
Crawford12,820
Decatur638
Dickinson5,091
Doniphan2,566
Douglas29,540
Edwards574
Elk590
Ellis7,437
Ellsworth2,085
Finney11,824
Ford11,104
Franklin7,318
Geary9,792
Gove831
Graham605
Grant2,325
Gray1,252
Greeley340
Greenwood1,879
Hamilton484
Harper1,707
Harvey10,246
Haskell989
Hodgeman425
Jackson4,109
Jefferson5,100
Jewell828
Johnson160,428
Kearny1,285
Kingman2,074
Kiowa693
Labette6,970
Lane308
Leavenworth21,027
Lincoln642
Linn2,992
Logan880
Lyon10,574
Marion3,472
Marshall2,635
McPherson8,271
Meade1,246
Miami8,414
Mitchell1,499
Montgomery9,808
Morris1,578
Morton640
Nemaha3,389
Neosho5,457
Ness797
Norton2,173
Osage4,174
Osborne846
Ottawa1,256
Pawnee2,278
Phillips1,397
Pottawatomie6,145
Pratt2,014
Rawlins695
Reno19,761
Republic1,384
Rice2,748
Riley14,441
Rooks1,408
Rush831
Russell1,916
Saline14,919
Scott1,358
Sedgwick152,962
Seward7,199
Shawnee52,566
Sheridan801
Sherman1,562
Smith657
Stafford1,193
Stanton442
Stevens1,623
Sumner5,926
Thomas2,591
Trego802
Wallace455
Washington1,450
Wichita550
Wilson2,959
Woodson856
Wyandotte49,774
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 20, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated July 21, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
