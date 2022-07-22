ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrSQr_0gp1bZl200
(Courtesy Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.

Sedgwick County is one of the counties.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

The CDC said the map can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local contest and unique needs.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that 2,827 Sedgwick County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. It is unknown how many people have tested positive with at-home test kits since they do not necessarily have to report it.

CountyTotal Cases

Allen4,295

Anderson2,257

Atchison4,548

Barber1,075

Barton6,736

Bourbon4,768

Brown2,854

Butler19,990

Chase698

Chautauqua876

Cherokee6,517

Cheyenne668

Clark518

Clay2,075

Cloud2,333

Coffey2,520

Comanche452

Cowley10,714

Crawford12,820

Decatur638

Dickinson5,091

Doniphan2,566

Douglas29,540

Edwards574

Elk590

Ellis7,437

Ellsworth2,085

Finney11,824

Ford11,104

Franklin7,318

Geary9,792

Gove831

Graham605

Grant2,325

Gray1,252

Greeley340

Greenwood1,879

Hamilton484

Harper1,707

Harvey10,246

Haskell989

Hodgeman425

Jackson4,109

Jefferson5,100

Jewell828

Johnson160,428

Kearny1,285

Kingman2,074

Kiowa693

Labette6,970

Lane308

Leavenworth21,027

Lincoln642

Linn2,992

Logan880

Lyon10,574

Marion3,472

Marshall2,635

McPherson8,271

Meade1,246

Miami8,414

Mitchell1,499

Montgomery9,808

Morris1,578

Morton640

Nemaha3,389

Neosho5,457

Ness797

Norton2,173

Osage4,174

Osborne846

Ottawa1,256

Pawnee2,278

Phillips1,397

Pottawatomie6,145

Pratt2,014

Rawlins695

Reno19,761

Republic1,384

Rice2,748

Riley14,441

Rooks1,408

Rush831

Russell1,916

Saline14,919

Scott1,358

Sedgwick152,962

Seward7,199

Shawnee52,566

Sheridan801

Sherman1,562

Smith657

Stafford1,193

Stanton442

Stevens1,623

Sumner5,926

Thomas2,591

Trego802

Wallace455

Washington1,450

Wichita550

Wilson2,959

Woodson856

Wyandotte49,774

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 20, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated July 21, 2022

Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began

Comments / 48

Never Give Up!
4d ago

Not happening! Any businesses that require this will lose my business! This nonsense needs to stop! Stand up for your freedoms Americans/Kansans! It’s all about control and midterms!

Reply(14)
34
Brent Hibbard
4d ago

Not going to wear no stupid mask. If you have a mask mandate it is my responsibilty not to give you my money or business.

Reply(2)
25
Glenda Ingram
4d ago

I don't think so I tired of people looking at me weird because I cough because I have a dry throat and need a drink of water

Reply
13
Related
KSN News

City of Wichita asks employees, contractors to wear masks in facilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is asking employees and contractors to wear masks inside City facilities when they cannot maintain social distancing. The City said it is due to the rising number of positive coronavirus cases in Wichita. The city manager’s office said it continues to encourage the general public to wear […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDHE giving free COVID tests to vulnerable communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to Kansans in vulnerable communities. The KDHE is partnering with The Rockefeller Foundation’s charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to COVID-19 Tests (Project ACT) to […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
KSN News

KanCare expands Medicaid for postpartum mothers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved an expansion of coverage for Kansas postpartum mothers from two months to 12 months on Tuesday. The extension was approved retroactively to April 1, 2022, and extends coverage for postpartum beneficiaries of Kansas Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Medicaid […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Disease Control#Ford11
KSN News

Sedgwick County ballots have typos on amendment issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second-largest Kansas county has a couple of spelling errors on a ballot issue that is getting a lot of attention. The typos are in the Value Them Both abortion amendment on Sedgwick County Aug. 2 primary ballots, but election officials say it will not affect the outcome. In the ballot’s […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

See the stroke death rate in Kansas

Investigated the stroke death rate in Kansas using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Nationwide restaurant scam targets a popular Wichita eatery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new scam affecting restaurants nationwide has made its way to Kansas. The Monarch in Wichita’s Delano district is the first known restaurant in the sunflower state to be affected by scammers saying they will leave bad reviews unless they are compensated. Jennifer Ray, the Monarch’s owner, said she was concerned […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN News

Become an election worker in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you ever wanted to play an active and important role in your community and earn extra money in the process? Then become an election worker for the Sedgwick County Election Office! Election workers are a critical part of the election process. Sedgwick County Requirements to become an election worker: […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jesse Geihsler

Teenager Jesse Geihsler was last seen on June 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

State Fair admission $50 deal is on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Vandalized Wichita pool closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Wichita park pool facility late Monday or early Tuesday and vandalized the place. The damage is bad enough that Wichita Park and Recreation closed the pool for the day on Tuesday, July 26. The vandalism is at McAfee Pool, 1240 East 14th Street North. Wichita Parks and […]
KAKE TV

CDC: People in 41 Kansas counties should be wearing masks indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
KSNT News

Over $1.8M sent to Kansas small towns for renovation work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A number of Kansas towns are set to receive a boost to their downtown areas in the form of matching grants from a new revitalization program. The Kansas Department of Commerce recently launched the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) program to address the issues surrounding the high cost of revitalization projects in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy