CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.

Sedgwick County is one of the counties.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

The CDC said the map can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local contest and unique needs.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that 2,827 Sedgwick County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. It is unknown how many people have tested positive with at-home test kits since they do not necessarily have to report it.

CountyTotal Cases

Allen4,295

Anderson2,257

Atchison4,548

Barber1,075

Barton6,736

Bourbon4,768

Brown2,854

Butler19,990

Chase698

Chautauqua876

Cherokee6,517

Cheyenne668

Clark518

Clay2,075

Cloud2,333

Coffey2,520

Comanche452

Cowley10,714

Crawford12,820

Decatur638

Dickinson5,091

Doniphan2,566

Douglas29,540

Edwards574

Elk590

Ellis7,437

Ellsworth2,085

Finney11,824

Ford11,104

Franklin7,318

Geary9,792

Gove831

Graham605

Grant2,325

Gray1,252

Greeley340

Greenwood1,879

Hamilton484

Harper1,707

Harvey10,246

Haskell989

Hodgeman425

Jackson4,109

Jefferson5,100

Jewell828

Johnson160,428

Kearny1,285

Kingman2,074

Kiowa693

Labette6,970

Lane308

Leavenworth21,027

Lincoln642

Linn2,992

Logan880

Lyon10,574

Marion3,472

Marshall2,635

McPherson8,271

Meade1,246

Miami8,414

Mitchell1,499

Montgomery9,808

Morris1,578

Morton640

Nemaha3,389

Neosho5,457

Ness797

Norton2,173

Osage4,174

Osborne846

Ottawa1,256

Pawnee2,278

Phillips1,397

Pottawatomie6,145

Pratt2,014

Rawlins695

Reno19,761

Republic1,384

Rice2,748

Riley14,441

Rooks1,408

Rush831

Russell1,916

Saline14,919

Scott1,358

Sedgwick152,962

Seward7,199

Shawnee52,566

Sheridan801

Sherman1,562

Smith657

Stafford1,193

Stanton442

Stevens1,623

Sumner5,926

Thomas2,591

Trego802

Wallace455

Washington1,450

Wichita550

Wilson2,959

Woodson856

Wyandotte49,774

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 20, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated July 21, 2022

Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began