ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HEAT WAVE: NYC area bakes for 4th day Friday, record highs expected this weekend

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSqrr_0gp1bRhE00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The New York City area continued to bake as an unrelenting, week-long heat wave stretched into a fourth day Friday—and it will only get hotter and more humid this weekend.

A heat advisory remains in effect for much of the Tri-State until 8 p.m. Sunday. The advisory covers all of New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut, and nearly the entire state of New Jersey. New York state officials also issued an air quality health advisory for Long Island and the New York City metro area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Across the country, some 100 million people have been under heat-related alerts.

The July scorcher officially became a heat wave Thursday, as the area reached three straight days of sweltering, 90-degree heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clqbO_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPZ4Q_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkDnG_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit National Weather Service

The heat wave has left thousands of customers in the five boroughs without power. And the city has opened some 550 cooling centers to help people beat the heat.

Find cooling centers here and free outdoor pools here . NYC Emergency Management also has a resources page for extreme heat .

Friday’s high was 93 degrees, but AccuWeather RealFeel temps topped 100 by afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHSD5_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKMas_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit AccuWeather

A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Friday evening, especially in the inland suburbs of New Jersey. The storms could bring strong winds and hail.

Lows will only drop to about 77 in the city overnight Friday before the humidity and heat ramp up again on Saturday.

The weekend will be brutal with RealFeel temps well over 100 on both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be very hot and increasingly humid on Saturday with a high of 96.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yNV8_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit AccuWeather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycgCg_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit AccuWeather

Sunday will be awful as the extreme heat and humidity reach a fever pitch. The high of 98 in Central Park is expected to break a record of 97 set over a decade ago on July 24, 2010.

Other cities in the area are also expected to break records Sunday, including Newark, where a forecasted high of 102 would shatter the previous high of 99 in 2010.

Storms may pop up in the afternoon and evening Sunday, but they’ll provide little respite as the heat wave blazes into a sixth day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUXL5_0gp1bRhE00
People enjoy a warm evening at Rockaway Beach on July 19, 2022 in New York City. Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Monday is forecast to be the seventh and final day of the heat wave. It won't be quite as hot with a high of 92, but high humidity will again make it feel much warmer. Plan for a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm later in the day.

This would be the 22nd time in recorded history that New York City has had a heat wave lasting seven days or longer.

The heat wave should break Tuesday, when the high is expected to hit a still-warm 86.

Temps will fall into the mid-80s by Wednesday, when it will otherwise be dry and sunny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q25CU_0gp1bRhE00
People rest in the shade in Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan as temperatures reach into the 90s on July 21, 2022 in New York City. Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpzr4_0gp1bRhE00
Photo credit 1010 WINS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

BUZZ OFF! NYC to spray for mosquitoes in these boroughs

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The New York City Department of Health is going after a pesky summer problem on Tuesday, targeting mosquitoes in Queens and Staten Island. Crews are spraying areas beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday in an effort to reduce the likelihood of mosquito-borne illnesses, including the West Nile virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Rockaway Beach, NY
State
Connecticut State
PIX11

Heat wave breaks Newark weather record

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Newark broke two weather records on Sunday, hitting a record high for the date and setting a record for longest streak of temperatures at or above 100. Sunday marked five consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the longest streak since record keeping began in the 1930s.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Midtown Manhattan#Long Island#Accuweather Photo#National Weather Service#Nyc Emergency Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
102.5 The Bone

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say. According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long. The shark was washed...
QUOGUE, NY
PIX11

Body of 250-pound great white shark recovered on Long Island beach: DEC

SOUTHHAMPTON, NY (PIX11) — Officials believe they’ve recovered the body of a great white shark that initially washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning. Police responded to beach and located a shark’s body in Quogue Wednesday, but they were unable to secure the body before it washed back into the ocean. Officials […]
QUOGUE, NY
Hypebae

Take a Look Inside the YEEZY Gap Store in NYC's Times Square

Shortly after news of Ye‘s YEEZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection releasing in stores for the first time, the retailer has unveiled a closer look at its Times Square flagship location in NYC. Accompanied by a virtual game experience designed by Demna, the physical launch arrives ahead of a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

YOGA, MOVIES & TEAM SPORTS: Ghislaine Maxwell moves to low-security FL prison

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security prison in Florida where inmates can enjoy movies and even practice yoga in the yard. Maxwell was expected to serve her 20-year sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, but the 60-year-old was moved to FCI Tallahassee a “low-security federal correctional institution” in Florida on Friday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told The New York Post.
FLORIDA STATE
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy