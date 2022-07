Fabian Francis “Sonny” “Flip” Schilly, 83, of Barnhart died July 21, 2022. Mr. Schilly worked as a baker, at the Chrysler Corp. and in maintenance at Southern Products. He served in the U.S. Army. A creative blacksmith, he was a member of Abana and the Blacksmiths Association of Missouri. He was a heavenly duster and usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Imperial and enjoyed hiking in Colorado and walking and hunting in the River Hills and St. Francois County. He was born July 3, 1939, in Ste. Genevieve, the son of the late Fabian S. and Elizabeth (Long) Schilly.

BARNHART, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO