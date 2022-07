An open house and comment period for a Partnership 81 project planned for one part of Luzerne County will begin today. An in-person public open house will be held this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with formal presentation at 6 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre High School, in Plains. The online comment period is from today through August 26 on line at penndot.pa.gov. Click on “Partnership 81” in the blue box to review project details and provide feedback. The Partnership 81 project is a 7.5-mile reconstruction of I-81 from two miles north of the Nuangola exit to approximately one mile north of the Highland Park Boulevard exit. That is mile marker 161.2 in Hanover Township to mile marker 169 in Wilkes-Barre Township. Construction is not expected to begin before 2025.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO