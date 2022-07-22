Jonathan Papelbon shreds Chaim Bloom for using Rays approach with Red Sox

When Chaim Bloom was brought to Boston, it was clear that the Red Sox valued his ability to find value on the margins and make cost-effective decisions.

One Red Sox fan-favorite thinks that has gone too far.

With each passing day that Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers go without contract extension from the Red Sox, the more wrath Boston’s chief baseball officer draws from the fanbase. It’s not necessarily that Bloom and the Red Sox don’t want to re-sign either player, but thus far their reported offers to both players have not been market value.

That is very much the approach the Rays have taken over the years, building from the farm and trying to keep homegrown stars on below-market deals, and if they go somewhere else then you replace from within.

Longtime Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon on “The Greg Hill Show” ripped Bloom for bringing that approach to Boston.

“(The Rays) were the very beginning of you know what, we’ve got to find prospects, we don’t have the money to (sign stars), we’re gonna outsmart the system so to speak, right?” Papelbon said. “Well, I think he’s trying to kind of bring that into Boston and for me, that don’t work, buddy.

“Look, you’re going up against the Yankees and they’ve got one of the highest payrolls, and you’re going to come into the Red Sox front office and try to finagle your way through all these good deals and find the next prospect? No, that don’t work for me, man.

“If you’ve got a winner and you’ve got a winner on the field, and more importantly to me, if you’ve got a winner in the clubhouse, that’s even tenfold better. Those are the guys that get everybody else ready, the Tom Bradys, the David Ortiz', the Jason Variteks. If they lead and you don’t follow, you’re not going to be in that clubhouse very long, buddy.”

Bogaerts is set to hit free agency this offseason, with Devers under team control through next season. If one or both of those players ends up continuing their career elsewhere, it’s probably fair to assume Papelbon won’t be lauding Bloom for not paying them top dollar.