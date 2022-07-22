ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jonathan Papelbon shreds Chaim Bloom for using Rays approach with Red Sox

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOAEg_0gp1bIzv00

When Chaim Bloom was brought to Boston, it was clear that the Red Sox valued his ability to find value on the margins and make cost-effective decisions.

One Red Sox fan-favorite thinks that has gone too far.

With each passing day that Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers go without contract extension from the Red Sox, the more wrath Boston’s chief baseball officer draws from the fanbase. It’s not necessarily that Bloom and the Red Sox don’t want to re-sign either player, but thus far their reported offers to both players have not been market value.

That is very much the approach the Rays have taken over the years, building from the farm and trying to keep homegrown stars on below-market deals, and if they go somewhere else then you replace from within.

Longtime Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon on “The Greg Hill Show” ripped Bloom for bringing that approach to Boston.

“(The Rays) were the very beginning of you know what, we’ve got to find prospects, we don’t have the money to (sign stars), we’re gonna outsmart the system so to speak, right?” Papelbon said. “Well, I think he’s trying to kind of bring that into Boston and for me, that don’t work, buddy.

“Look, you’re going up against the Yankees and they’ve got one of the highest payrolls, and you’re going to come into the Red Sox front office and try to finagle your way through all these good deals and find the next prospect? No, that don’t work for me, man.

“If you’ve got a winner and you’ve got a winner on the field, and more importantly to me, if you’ve got a winner in the clubhouse, that’s even tenfold better. Those are the guys that get everybody else ready, the Tom Bradys, the David Ortiz', the Jason Variteks. If they lead and you don’t follow, you’re not going to be in that clubhouse very long, buddy.”

Bogaerts is set to hit free agency this offseason, with Devers under team control through next season. If one or both of those players ends up continuing their career elsewhere, it’s probably fair to assume Papelbon won’t be lauding Bloom for not paying them top dollar.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Jonathan Papelbon
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy