ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 WORD

Accused killer's motive in murder of 4 year old still unclear

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6yZb_0gp1bAw700
17 year old William Micah Hester Photo credit GCSO

Silence still prevails concerning a motive as courts and the coroner await further word from sheriff's investigators on the case of the Pelzer teen charged with kidnapping and killing his four year old half-sister.

Both "cause of death" and "manner of death" on are stamped "pending investigation" on Thursday's autopsy report on the body of Joanna Lockaby. The report's narrative briefly notes that the little girl's body was discovered in a plastic bin in the woods behind her family's home on Chevy Chase Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon after she had been reported missing.

Arrest warrants accuse 17 year old Micah Hester of seizing the little girl "with malice aforethought," and forcing her into the container. The homicide report said the child suffocated. Hester remains in the Greenville County Detention Center's juvenile lockup, ordered by a county magistrate to be held without bond pending arraignment in Circuit Court where he will eventually be tried as an adult.

In what he called a "plea for mercy" at the bond hearing Hester's father told the magistrate his son -- in his words -- "must've gone crazy or something," adding that the teen loved his half sister and would never had deliberately harmed the her telling the judge "I know my boy."

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man and woman have been arrested after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received information about a person with a felony warrant staying on Catfish Cove. According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to the location after confirming the suspects’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#My Boy#Plastic#The Coroner#The Little Girl#Violent Crime#Chevy Chase Boulevard#Circuit Court
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement exposed to Fentanyl

A Greenville County woman's security camera captured a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m. FOX Carolina's sports director Beth Hoole has a closer look. Kits for victims of sexual abuse. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A local sheriff's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Another arrest made in fatal Upstate shooting case

Another arrest has been made following a fatal shooting earlier this month. 25 year old, Anthony Jerome White of Greenwood has been charged with Accessory to murder after the fact. As we previously reported, 27 year old Christopher Longshore was arrested for murder following the fatal shooting of Keyiona Hill...
GREENWOOD, SC
thejournalonline.com

GCSO investigating Piedmont shooting with two victims

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooter call just after 1:00 pm today (Monday) at Carolina Heating Services located at 1326 Piedmont Hwy. Once on scene, deputies located two victims with at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to the hospital...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Monday. Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Shore Loop Road. SLED agents said the man was allegedly armed with a handgun at the time of the shooting.
WATERLOO, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man dead after officer-involved shooting

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurens County. According to authorities, the shooting involved Daniel Robert Strange, 51, of Clinton, and Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies. Authorities say no law enforcement officers were injured and Strange was later airlifted to the hospital and later died. According […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after law enforcement chase that last over an hour

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after they led officers on a chase that passed through multiple counties. Officers said the chase began when the suspect refused to pull over when they tried to pull...
WARE SHOALS, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies victim in shooting involving Laurens County deputy

WATERLOO, S.C. — The coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting involving at least one deputy overnight. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Daniel R. Strange, 52, of Clinton, died after he was flown to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Deputies said the "officer-involved" shooting happened...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man killed in shooting involving South Carolina deputies

WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed early Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, authorities said. The shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, authorities said. A statement from the sheriff’s office did not say who fired shots, why […]
WATERLOO, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies make drug arrest during traffic stop at Sphinx in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged after drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in Easley, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the traffic stop was conducted at the Spinx on Farrs Bridge Road on July 13. They said...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver charged following hit-and-run in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was charged on Sunday following a hit-and-run on Lakeside Drive. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross the road when they were hit by an oncoming...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy