Jacksonville, FL

Following how your tax dollars are spent

By Mary Kelli Palka, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Good morning,

We now have a detailed look at what Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants to accomplish in his last year in office.

This week, Curry gave his eighth and final budget address, focusing on the $1.55 billion general fund budget and a separate list of $500 million in capital improvements.

Reporter David Bauerlein was joined this year covering the address by our newest reporter Hanna Holthaus. I'll tell you more about Hanna in an upcoming column, but I wanted to take a minute to welcome her to our newsroom team and our Northeast Florida community.

For now, you can read their story to find out more about Curry's spending priorities: Mayor Curry's proposed $1.55 billion budget calls for reduction in property tax rate.

We've already started digging into the budget, including more details about Curry's proposed property tax rate cut. And some of the construction work he wants to see get done. That brings me to...

***

Just a few months after I joined the Times-Union in 2003, I covered the opening of the Baseball Grounds. That feels like yesterday, but it's clear from reporter David's reporting this week that it's been a while.

Curry is proposing spending about $25 million over three years to upgrade/renovate the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

David explains why the city sees a need for the renovations, what would be included and the next steps to make them a reality: Jumbo-sized changes planned for baseball park where Jumbo Shrimp play in Jacksonville.

We'll have more city government stories in the coming months, as we continue to monitor how your tax dollars are spent.

***

Reporter Garry Smits broke news this week that the World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Johns County will close late next year. It was one of our top stories this week.

In addition to talking about what happens with all the memorabilia, Garry breaks down what we know about the future of such things in the village as the restaurant, hotel and IMAX Theater.

***

I was walking along First Street in Jacksonville Beach a few weeks ago and was surprised to see the progress of a building right next to the new pier.

Now reporter Teresa Stepzinski gives us an update on the construction of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Jacksonville Beach.

Located on the beach in the old Pier Cantina and Sandbar restaurant, the 136-room hotel is scheduled to open next year.

I miss the Pier Cantina, and those great views, but the new hotel will also have a restaurant with ocean views, Teresa reports.

***

Tesla has some big plans for Jacksonville, and freelancer Drew Dixon has the details, Tesla is charging up with a $6.3 million investment and new EV service center in Jacksonville.

The service center will go off Atlantic Boulevard near the new Cinemark theater and be more than 45,000 square feet in size.

Have a great week,

Mary Kelli Palka

The Florida Times-Union/Jacksonville.com

