Johnson City, TN

Man charged after traffic stop in Delaware Water Gap National Rec Area yields LSD, heroin

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 4 days ago

A Tennessee man has been indicted on a federal drug trafficking charge after being found with a myriad of controlled substances in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Abraham Francis Isaac III, age 39, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was found in possession of cocaine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, marijuana, and other substances with intent to distribute on July 6, 2022.

The matter is being investigated by the National Parks Service, with Assistant United States Attorney James M. Buchanan prosecuting the case.

National Parks Law Service Law Enforcement Officer Andrew Wilson initially observed a grey Toyota Tundra traveling northbound on U.S. Route 209 at 7:27 a.m. on July 6. The vehicle crossed the solid double yellow line into the southbound lane, passed a vehicle directly ahead of it, and crossed back into the northbound lane, continuing in excess of the posted 45 mile-per-hour speed limit.

Wilson estimated that the Toyota was traveling at 65 miles per hour, and a radar unit showed that it was traveling at 67 miles per hour. Wilson stopped the Toyota in a construction zone, though the driver — later identified as Francis — could not locate his driver's license.

While speaking to Francis, Wilson detected the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Francis stated that he was driving to Saratoga, New York for a trade show.

When asked, Francis said that there was a joint in the vehicle.

Upon further questioning, Francis stated there might be close to two pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, though he did not know where it was located.

Due to the construction zone and traffic in the area, Wilson relocated the stop to the Toms Creek Picnic area.National Park Service Officers K. Salapek, M. Klubek, and J. Sorrentino, along with Pennyslvania State Police Trooper B. Kolodziej arrived at the scene to assist.

Due to the smell of marijuana and Francis's statements, the vehicle was searched.

Rangers found and seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, approximately 918 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 44.3 grams of crack cocaine, 24.9 grams of cocaine, 13.3 grams of heroin, 900 milliliters of codeine, 35 boxes of single-dose hash oil cartridges, approximately 258 tabs of LSD, 109 boxes of THC or LSD infused chocolate with four candies per box, four one-quart mason jars of moonshine infused with psilocybin mushrooms, a one-pint jar of an unknown substance sealed in a baggie surrounded with fluid, one marijuana smoking pipe containing burnt marijuana, 20 benzodiazepine, and one smoking pipe containing residue of an unknown substance.

In addition, rangers found a drug ledger with multiple names, amounts paid or owed, and a scale.Francis was arrested and transferred to a National Parks Holding Facility, and later admitted that he had left Tennessee with the intent to drive to New York for a trade show.

While the controlled substances found in the vehicle had not at that point been subject to a laboratory analysis, Wilson believed them to be the assumed substances based on training and experience. In addition, the suspected cocaine was field-tested and shown to contain cocaine.

Francis may face up to 20 years imprisonment, the maximum penalty under federal law for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

