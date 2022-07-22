Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor offers video clips, cry notifications, and more

Beat the digital version of Wordle every day? Then you need The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. Designed for anywhere from 2 to 4 players, this fun game draws its inspiration from the digital option. Best for ages 14 and up, it’s a fun game to play competitively with friends as you try and solve the Wordle. Rather than play once a day on your own, play over and over with friends! Simply take turns writing down a secret 5-letter word while the others try and guess it in the fewest tries. With dry-erase boards for guessing, this party game allows for unlimited play so you and friends or family can guess over and over. Moreover, you can play the classic version or choose from 3 variations: fast mode, timed mode, and team mode.

