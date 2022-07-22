Guerrilla Announces Shutdown of Servers for Killzone: Shadow Fall and More

We finally got a look at the PS VR2’s interface thanks to these first images from Sony #PlayStation. We’re given a clear look at what the see-through system and play area customization looks like, giving off Oculus/Meta Quest vibes, and allowing you to view your real-life surroundings in grayish black and white. It’s a great feature for the #PSVR2 to have; it gives you the ability to see and navigate your playspace without taking off the headset. In other gaming news, a YouTuber named Hayete Bahadori managed to beat the game Stray with 0% damage. And finally, since Rockstar ain’t gonna do it anytime soon, the modder community is stepping in to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 fans a new single-player experience, with new missions, heists, and your own character. The Life of Crime mod, created by CruelMasterMC, includes a new skill tree and two new missions involving a manor heist and a train heist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO