Police attempting to identify Dauphin County theft suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was arrested and a man is at-large after a drug investigation recovered firearms, drugs, and over $86,000 in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says on June 2, members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force began an investigation involving Christopher Alvelo and the distribution of crack cocaine. Undercover investigators made several purchases totaling 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Alvelo, who police say was accompanied by his girlfriend Destiny Medina.
Comments / 9