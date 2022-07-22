ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Police attempting to identify Dauphin County theft suspects

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Police say on July 18 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.,...

