Police attempting to identify Dauphin County theft suspects

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Township Police say a Lancaster County man with an arrest warrant fled on foot and gave officers a false name after a domestic call. On July 14, police responded to a home on Riverview Drive in Enola for an active domestic call. Police arrived on the scene and say they saw a man fleeing on foot. After a foot chase officers apprehended the man, who officers say gave them a false name.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO