SAN ANTONIO - For the next seven days, triple-digit temperatures will be hanging around. The sea breeze could be more prominent by the middle of the week as the big ridge of high pressure moves off to the east/northeast. We are going to see maybe a 10-20% chance of showers in the eastern zone by Wednesday through Friday. Unfortunately it appears it will be no drought busting rain.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO