ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Seasonal Treats at Bird Bakery

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird Bakery is a Boutique Bakery here in town with fresh, made from...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Have you dreamed of working at a haunted house?

SAN ANTONIO – The 13th Floor Haunted House is now hiring! They have 150 open positions starting now and running through October. Positions include event staff members, cashiers, actors and makeup artists. CLICK HERE to apply... No acting or haunted house experience is needed. You just need to be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Family members celebrate 76th birthday of missing women Pauline Diaz

SAN ANTONIO - It's been nearly 12 years since a local grandmother went missing. Her family is keeping the faith. The answers they've been praying for will come. Pauline Diaz was last seen on surveillance video walking to her truck in the parking lot of the HEB where she worked on Southeast Military and Goliad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Guess the rent of this San Antonio country living home near Calaveras Lake

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022. (Especially from Austin!) People are losing homebuying power and San Antonio rents aren't dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
KTSA

Man stabbed in back with knife at popular Seguin restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Seguin man was stabbed at the Seguin Power Plant restaurant last Wednesday. Seguin police said someone called 911 saying that an man had been stabbed in the back with a knife and the stabber had left the scene. Officers got to the restaurant...
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Birds#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bird Bakery
KTSA

Fireball falling to Earth lights up sky over Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…..space junk?. A lot of Texans saw a large fireball streaking across the sky Sunday night. Whatever it was put on quite a show that was picked up on cameras across East Texas. Reports of the fireball came in form Oklahoma and Louisiana as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing 11 years: Family of Pauline Diaz celebrate her birthday where she was last seen alive

SAN ANTONIO — It's been eleven years since Pauline Diaz went missing. On Sunday, her family celebrated what would've been her 76th birthday in the same parking lot she was last seen alive on December 7, 2010. Diaz had just finished working her shift at H-E-B off southeast Military Drive and Goliad Road. Her daughter Juanita said she worked in the tortilleria.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AFAR

Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Missing San Antonio mother found dead, autopsy scheduled

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are reporting the body of missing San Antonio mother Christina Lee Powell has been found. Investigators say the body was found Saturday night before 7 p.m. after a security guard had noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the same place for about a week. After walking up to the 2020 Nissan Rogue to investigate, the security guard noticed a foul odor coming from the car. Upon taking a closer look inside, they could see what looked like a dead body in the passenger side of the SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bill Miller adds new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees daily at the end of their shifts. On Thursday, the franchise shared on Twitter that they are making a change to better support employees. “Daily pay now available for all restaurant and plant employees,” the post says,...
news4sanantonio.com

Orange Theory Fitness is in support of the Special Olympics

SAN ANTONIO - A local fitness studio is now supporting members of the Special Olympics. Orange Theory Fitness hosted special donation classes this weekend. They say all proceeds will go to the Special Olympics as they aim to support inclusion and respect for athletes. If you'd like to donate, visit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blaze destroys Northeast Side church

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at a church on the city's far northeast side. Fire crews responded to a fire at Restoration church on Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Rd. When crews got there, the entire building was on fire. Firefighters used ladder tracks to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy