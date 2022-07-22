ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Florida sergeant charged with grabbing officer by throat

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLX9k_0gp1Yo5000

SUNRISE, Fla. [AP] — A South Florida police sergeant who grabbed a colleague by the neck when she tried to deescalate a situation involving a suspect is facing four criminal charges.

Sunrise police Sgt. Christopher Pullease, the 21-year veteran of the department, had been placed on desk duty last November, five days after the altercation with the other officer, The Associated Press reported. The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him, officials said.

The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect. He turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.

Pullease was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and assault on a civilian, according to a Broward State Attorney’s Office news release. He was previously placed on paid administrative leave, AP stated.

The investigation was conducted by Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Caught on camera: first a machete, then shot at point-blank range

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WPTV

2 Miami men arrested in Florida Keys for kidnapping Key deer

MARATHON, Fla. — Two Miami men were arrested early Sunday in the Florida Keys after deputies found an injured Key deer in their vehicle. At 1:56 a.m. deputies stopped the vehicle for failing to maintain its lane. Deputies quickly learned the reason why the vehicle wasn't staying in its...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Sunrise, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sunrise, FL
WSVN-TV

Hialeah Police officer, 2 others hurt in cruiser-involved crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash in Hialeah left a police officer and two other people injured. According to investigators, a Hialeah Police officer was traveling southbound along East Fourth Avenue while responding to an emergency, late Saturday night. Police said a vehicle that was traveling northbound turned left...
CBS Miami

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease arrested

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Sunrise Police Department
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 3 transported after crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miramar, police said. Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Island Drive and Pembroke Road, early Sunday morning.
MIRAMAR, FL
calleochonews.com

Florida Highway Patrol arrest Kodak Black on drug charges in Fort Lauderdale

Kodak Black has once again been taken to Broward County Jail. Florida Highway Patrol detained rapper Kodak Black on narcotics possession and trafficking offenses in Fort Lauderdale on the afternoon of July 15. Further investigation revealed that Black's registration and license were also expired, the agency claims. This isn't Kodak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Miami

Broward Veteran Arrested After Being Accused of Breaking Into His Own Car

Air Force veteran Dwain Watts says he still has trouble using his hand since he was injured during an encounter with Hollywood Police officers in 2019. “When I thought he was going to handcuff me, he cupped his hand, his arm, behind mine, dragged me around the front of the truck and then body slammed me on the ground,” Watts said during an exclusive interview with NBC 6 Investigators.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 wounded in drive-by shootout on northwest Miami-Dade highway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were wounded as two people in two different vehicles shot at each other on a northwest Miami-Dade highway Friday afternoon, police said. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the 8000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue (State Road 9), just north of the Northwest 79th Street intersection in the West Little River area.
NBC Miami

Body Found Buried in North Lauderdale Man's Backyard: BSO

A North Lauderdale man was arrested on a murder charge after detectives found a body buried in his backyard, deputies said. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Simon Hand's home in the 1800 block of Southwest 64th Terrace after investigators found the victim was last seen in his company.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman shot dead in downtown Miami overnight

MIAMI – A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Miami, police said. According to a Miami police spokesperson, units responded to the area of Southeast First Avenue and First Street at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a woman in her 20s wounded.
MIAMI, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy