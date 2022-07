Earlier today, the federal government introduced its hotly awaited climate change bill to parliament. Despite the attention and controversy it’s attracted, the proposed legislation – as it stands – would be almost entirely symbolic. Labor has updated Australia’s obligations under the Paris Agreement. So we’re already committed to a 43% emissions reduction by 2030, based on 2005 levels. Enshrining the target in law might send a message that the new government is committed to reducing emissions. But as I explain below, the law will have little material effect. Labor needs the support of the Greens and one other crossbencher to get the...

