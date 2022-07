In the latest episode of Drink Champs, Consequence revealed that Jay-Z once tried to get him to sign to Roc-A-Fella Records. At the 22:02 mark of the episode, as seen above, Consequence said that Hov approached him about working together when he was still signed to Q-Tip’s label The Ummah. “At one point, when I was still signed to Q-Tip… I was supposed to sign to Roc-A-Fella,” he said. “Well, not supposed to, but Jay was very interested in picking me up.” Ultimately he ended up signing to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music later down the line, but Consequence suggested that Jay was very serious about getting him onboard at Roc-A-Fella.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO