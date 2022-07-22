Luke and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Luke: Ready to find a home

One of the Arizona Humane Society’s longest residents, Luke is an absolutely handsome 9-year-old Australian Kelpie/Black Mouth Cur mix who continues to get passed by each day. This debonair boy was originally surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society all the way back in October 2021 when his owner could no longer care for him but has won the hearts of all those who know him while in the shelter.

Luke thought his luck had changed after being adopted but he was, unfortunately, surrendered to AHS yet again due to his adopter not having enough time for him. However, he has not given up hope that the perfect forever home is out there waiting for him, as is evidenced by his charming smile!

Although he looks much bigger in pictures, Luke is just a bit over 40 pounds and is described as a very sweet and affectionate pup who walks well on a leash. As if he could get any more adorable, he will even gently paw you if he feels like he is not getting enough attention or he is not ready for his massage time to be over. Luke would do best meeting everyone in the home, including dogs, with someone who can give him lots of playtime and walks to get his wiggles out.

How to adopt: The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like lovable Luke, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all AHS pets have waived adoption fees now through July 31 thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Cleona: A perfect pet

Cleona, as you can see, is a pretty 4-year-old tabby with lots of white. Because her owners are relocating to a no-pet zone, she had to be surrendered to Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue to find a new home — that may account for her very serious expression.

Cleona is just about a perfect pet, as she is very friendly and loves to have a good conversation in cat language. She likes to be brushed and petted and is fine with being swept up into loving arms.

Bonus: She has had a very recent dental.

How to adopt: Visit Cleona at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Adoptions are on the same days and hours. Other adoptable cats are at the shelter, 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Obsidian: Ready to fall in love

Some believe that the stone of obsidian has the ability to protect against negativity. At the Arizona Humane Society, we believe that the cat Obsidian can do this — while also bringing all the positivity to your life at the same time!

With a mustache that adorably rivals those of the 90s “Got Milk?” ads, Obsidian is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair feline that came to AHS after a life of living with too many other cats. Once evaluated in the shelter’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, he was found to be dehydrated and to have a malformed ear due to a previous injury.

Obsidian has a unique look to match his unique self and would love a gentle, quiet home that allows him to learn the ropes on his own time. Although he can be a quiet and reserved guy at first, once he starts purring, he is all yours! As one of thousands of cats that will be helped this summer through AHS, Obsidian hopes you fall in love with his little sock feet and large yellow eyes as he gets a second chance at a great life with you and your family.

How to adopt: The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like openhearted Obsidian, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all AHS pets have waived adoption fees now through July 31 thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Papa Pesto: A love bug

Papa Pesto is waiting for his forever home. He is a very handsome 7-year-old tabby cat. Volunteers describe him as an absolute love bug.

Papa Pesto would like a human companion as his best buddy. He currently resides in a foster home, with a Friends for Life Animal Rescue volunteer, where he is a jazzercise enthusiast and placed second in the Masterchef cat edition (not confirmed).

How to adopt: Papa Pesto's adoption fee is $100. At Friends for Life Animal Rescue, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV. If you are interested in adopting Papa Pesto, please contact Friends for Life at 480-497-8296, FFLcats@azfriends.org, or visit Friends for Life online at www.azfriends.org. The adoption center is located at 952 W. Melody Avenue in Gilbert.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life