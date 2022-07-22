Driver who crashed into 95.5 WFMS studio had medical emergency before crash, boss says

A pickup crashed Thursday into the studio of 95.5 WFMS, a country music radio station on the city's northeast side, according to a Facebook post from the station.

No one at the station, located at 6810 N. Shadeland Ave. , was hurt, a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police said. The driver was said to be in critical condition, ISP said Friday morning.

The driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash and is currently hospitalized, said Scott Zigmond, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Performance Services, the company that owns the pickup the man was driving.

There was "no training manual for what happened," said Chuck Fredrick, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Indianapolis, which owns 95.5 WFMS.

Reconstruction of the studio is in the works, Fredrick said. For now, the station will operate out of its support studio.

"This has been a very unfortunate situation, but we here at Cumulus Media Indianapolis have been very blessed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver," Fredrick wrote in an email.

