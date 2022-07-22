Pacers could 'lock down' any of NBA's great teams, says Metta World Peace

There's been a lot of talk in recent weeks about which NBA team is best. The list includes the 72-win Chicago Bulls, various versions of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers teams with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

A former Indiana Pacers star chimes in with his pick.

Metta World Peace, the former Ron Artest, believes the 2004-05 Pacers rank at the top.

That team didn't get to show its full potential in the wake of the Malice at the Palace on Nov. 19, 2004. Artest was suspended for the rest of that season. Jermaine O'Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jamaal Tinsley missed extensive periods, and Pacers were eliminated in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Insider: Evaluating the Pacers' current roster