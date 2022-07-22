ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers could 'lock down' any of NBA's great teams, says Metta World Peace

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1sb2_0gp1XeHx00

There's been a lot of talk in recent weeks about which NBA team is best. The list includes the 72-win Chicago Bulls, various versions of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers teams with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

A former Indiana Pacers star chimes in with his pick.

Metta World Peace, the former Ron Artest, believes the 2004-05 Pacers rank at the top.

That team didn't get to show its full potential in the wake of the Malice at the Palace on Nov. 19, 2004. Artest was suspended for the rest of that season. Jermaine O'Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jamaal Tinsley missed extensive periods, and Pacers were eliminated in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Insider: Evaluating the Pacers' current roster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Stephen Jackson
Person
Jermaine O'neal
Person
Jamaal Tinsley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy