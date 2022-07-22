Affordable housing crisis has House of Refuge families staying longer

The lack of affordable housing is forcing a Mesa-based nonprofit to keep families in transitional housing longer or risk them falling into homelessness.

"There is no place for people to go," said CEO Kayla Kolar.

"We cannot send people back into homeless after they've done everything right to try and get on their feet."

House of Refuge was one of 16 Arizona nonprofits that received A Community Thrives grants in 2021. The group received $4,700 from the program sponsored by The Arizona Republic/azcentral.com and Gannett Foundation. Gannett Co., Inc., owns The Republic. It also raised matching funds through Community Thrives totaling nearly $12,000.

House of Refuge families usually stay for a year as they work toward independence and self-sufficiency by increasing their income and education skills. Even after these families meet and achieve their program goals, however, many are not able to find permanent housing due to the high cost of rent.

"We are finding that about 70% of our families are renewing for that second year," Kolar said.

Prior to the pandemic, House of Refuge usually stayed at capacity with a waitlist.

Most of the residents are single mothers who have become homeless due to job loss, family and health emergencies or who may be fleeing domestic violence.

Since opening in 1996, House of Refuge has assisted more than 9,000 families and children. According to the group, about 85% of these families complete the program and move on to permanent housing.

Community Thrives funds covered the cost of utilities and maintenance of 88 two-bedroom, single-family homes located on 20 acres that was formerly part of the Williams Air Force Base. Residents are offered employment assistance, finance and life skills courses. Children can participate in after-school programs at the on-site community center.

The 6-year-old Community Thrives program supports education, arts and culture, wellness and community building. In 2021, the program awarded almost $2.3 million to nonprofits nationwide.

Applicants have to raise a minimum amount of matching funds to qualify for final grant consideration. Qualified nonprofits will be crowdfunding for 2022 Community Thrives grants through Aug. 12. Grants are expected to be awarded in October.

Roxanne De La Rosa writes about nonprofits for The Republic and azcentral.com. Reach her at rdelarosa@azcentral.com.