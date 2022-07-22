ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Record Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 605 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3335
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Hypnotic Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Address: 9007 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-3920
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. CrushCraft Thai Street Eats

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
– Address: 2800 Routh St Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75201-7659
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Buzzbrews Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 4154 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204-2132
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Denny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 2030 Market Ctr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Bubba’s Cooks Country

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205-1301
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Snuffer’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5630
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Taqueria La Ventana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Corner Bakery – The Galleria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #2443, Dallas, TX 75240-6670
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Hunky’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 3930 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219-3518
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. In-N-Out Burger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 7909 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy., Dallas, TX 75251-1203
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Fuel City Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
– Address: 801 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-4510
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Corner Bakery Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 301 N Market St #100, Dallas, TX 75202-1805
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Steel City Pops

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Address: 2012 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7124
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Angry Dog

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 2726 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1404
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 1123 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-5128
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 2713 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1405
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. In-N-Out Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 7940 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206-1973
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Keller’s Drive-in

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 6537 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231-8009
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Emporium Pies

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Address: 2708 Main St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1412
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
– Address: 14760 Preston Rd Ste 124, Dallas, TX 75254
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Flying Horse Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American
– Address: 1401 Commerce St Suite A, Dallas, TX 75201-4901
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Maple and Motor – Burgers and Beer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 4810 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1005
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Chop House Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Address: 1501 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4812
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Truck Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206-7118
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
– Address: 3012 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Jimmy’s Food Store

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Italian
– Address: 4901 Bryan St Corner of Bryan and Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75206-7613
Read more on Tripadvisor

