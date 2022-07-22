Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Most common jobs in Dallas

#30. Record Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 605 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3335

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Hypnotic Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Address: 9007 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-3920

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. CrushCraft Thai Street Eats

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

– Address: 2800 Routh St Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75201-7659

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Buzzbrews Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 4154 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204-2132

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Denny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2030 Market Ctr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree

#25. Bubba’s Cooks Country

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205-1301

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Snuffer’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5630

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Taqueria La Ventana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Corner Bakery – The Galleria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #2443, Dallas, TX 75240-6670

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Hunky’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 3930 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219-3518

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Dallas

#20. In-N-Out Burger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 7909 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy., Dallas, TX 75251-1203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Fuel City Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 801 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-4510

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Corner Bakery Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 301 N Market St #100, Dallas, TX 75202-1805

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Steel City Pops

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Address: 2012 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7124

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Angry Dog

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 2726 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

#15. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1123 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-5128

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 2713 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1405

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. In-N-Out Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 7940 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206-1973

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Keller’s Drive-in

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 6537 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231-8009

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Emporium Pies

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 2708 Main St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Dallas

#10. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 14760 Preston Rd Ste 124, Dallas, TX 75254

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Flying Horse Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Address: 1401 Commerce St Suite A, Dallas, TX 75201-4901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Maple and Motor – Burgers and Beer

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 4810 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas

#5. Chop House Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1501 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4812

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Truck Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206-7118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 3012 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Jimmy’s Food Store

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Italian

– Address: 4901 Bryan St Corner of Bryan and Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75206-7613

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.